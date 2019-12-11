Solar Thermal Market 2019 Global Leading Companies Analysis, Revenue, Trends and Forecasts 2025

New Market Study, Report "Solar Thermal Market 2019 Global Industry Demand, Opportunities, Growth Drivers, Challenges, Strategies and Forecasts 2025" Added.

Introduction/Report Summary:

Global Solar Thermal Market Shines On as Demand for Energy and Application Rise

This report provides in depth study of “Solar Thermal Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Solar Thermal Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

Solar thermals are used in industries to harness solar energy to generate electrical or thermal energy. These are widely used in residential areas, and commercial sectors due to low costs and potential cost-savings in the long-run. The US Energy Information Administration categorizes them according to their temperature collection into low, high and medium categories. Solar thermals are usually flat plates which are used for a wide range of applications like heating homes, food, swimming pools, among others. One of the largest plants in the US produces about 377 MW of energy. The energy efficiency of these plants remains a concern as it has known to reach just over 30% in extreme cases. Usually, energy conversion hovers around 15 to 20%. Despite its drawbacks, the rising demand for energy, and the growing push to drive sustainable energy is expected to create significant opportunities in the global solar thermal market during 2019-2025.

Key markets

Segmentation

The global solar thermals market report is segmented based on type into concentrated solar thermal and non-concentrated solar thermal. Both of these are expected to drive expansion as they promise a unique application and demand for sustainable energy is rising rapidly across different sectors. Moreover, the solar thermals market segmented according to end-application into heat generation and power generation. The power generation is expected to drive major growth as the power sector alone is responsible for 50% of its energy output. Moreover, the rising demand for energy in emerging nations like India and China is expected to drive robust demand for both during the forecast period.

Regional Analysis

The solar thermals market report covers all key regions of the globe, including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The rising investment in solar energy in the US and growing demand for alternative sources of energy is likely to drive growth for solar thermals market. Moreover, the growth of solar thermals market is also be driven by rising opportunities in the Asia Pacific region.

Industry News

The US Naval Research Laboratory has found a way to develop flying drones which can use solar energy to recharge their batteries. These new drones can stay in the air for a total of 12 hours using solar thermal energy. The new technology is promising for e-commerce applications, which are expected to aid the growth of food-deliveries in the near future. Moreover, the technology uses solar arrays which are moulded into wings to power the unmanned aerial vehicles.

