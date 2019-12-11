Superheaters Market Major Manufacturers, Trends, Demand, Share Analysis to 2025

New Study Reports "Superheaters Market 2019 Global Market Opportunities, Challenges, Strategies and Forecasts 2025"has been Added.

Global Superheaters Market Promises to Steam Growth with Rising Demand from Power sector

This report provides in depth study of “Superheaters Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Superheaters Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

The global superheaters market report is an in-depth study of growth drivers, trends, and economic forecast. Superheaters are devices deployed to convert wet steam into superheated steam or dry steam. These are widely deployed in steam turbines for the production of electricity and also used in steam engines. Steam reforming is another application for these devices. Generally, there are three types of superheaters. These include convection, radiant, and combined superheaters. The demand for superheaters is likely to go up as demand for energy continues to rise. Moreover, these play an important role in the generation of electricity. Electricity generation is generally an inefficient process with modern systems delivering rates of 40%. Hence, ironically, the power sector remains one of the highest end-consumer for electricity. The longevity of superheaters also plays an important role in their adoption. These can last as long as for 30-40 years, the same timeframe of an average electricity generation plant.

Key markets

National Boiler Service, Chromalox

Optimus Industries

Birwelco

Alfa Laval

Sussman Electric Boilers

VPI Acquisition

Uchino

Maarky Thermal Systems

Uchino, Maarky Thermal Systems, Sandvik

Segmentation

The global superheaters market report is segmented based on the type of superheaters into radiant superheaters, convection superheaters, and combined superheaters. These three segments are expected to witness robust growth as a key demand for electricity generation is soaring high. According to the International Energy Agency, the demand for electricity rose by 4% in 2018, its highest since 2010. Moreover, main power consumers like China registered 8.5% rise in demand last year. The notable growth of electricity consumption will likely drive more growth. Furthermore, the report is segmented on the basis of application into boiler manufacturers, power plants, steam engines or turbine manufacturers, and steam reforming industries. You should also consider customizing the report to understand demand in industries like metal and construction industry. IEA report finds growth forecasts of these end-industries particularly promising.

Regional Analysis

The global superheaters market report will cover key regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Among these, the United States conventionally accounts for the highest consumption of electricity combined with China. These two economies make up 70% of power demand in the market. India is another economy keeping to keep an eye on. India’s economic growth resulted in a 5.4% demand for power in 2018. The increase is likely to be higher as the country electrified all its villages with access to more than 30 million people in the last two years.

Industry News

According to an issue published by the international power generation industry, EDF’s Bouchain combined-cycle plant in France has set a new record in energy efficiency. The magazine notes that the plant has achieved over 60% efficiency in electricity production, which earlier stood at meagre 35%. The new technology is likely to aid the growth of gas-fired facility for power generation and can bring down energy prices considerably for households, especially during winters.

