Global Phytogenic Feed Additives Market Analysis and Forecast 2019-2025: Coverage on Essential Oils, Flavonoids, Saponins, and Oleoresins

The "Phytogenic Feed Additives Market by Type (Essential Oils, Flavonoids, Saponins, and Oleoresins), Livestock (Poultry, Swine, Ruminants, and Aquatic Animals), Source (Herbs & Spices, Flowers, and Fruits & Vegetables), Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global phytogenic feed additives market size is projected to grow from USD 701 million in 2019 to USD 1,226 million by 2025, at a CAGR of 9.8% during the forecast period.

Availability of new technologies, namely, encapsulated phytogenic feed additives, rise in demand for naturally produced feed additives, and growing restriction on the use of antibiotics drives the phytogenic feed additives industry. However, fluctuating prices of raw material are projected to hinder the growth of the market.

The phytogenic feed additives market comprises major manufacturers such as Delacon Biotechnik GmbH (Austria), BIOMIN Holding GmbH (Austria), Cargill, Incorporated (US), and Natural Remedies (India). The study includes an in-depth competitive analysis of these key players in the phytogenic feed additives industry, along with their company profiles, recent developments, and the key market strategies.

The poultry segment, by livestock, is estimated to dominate the phytogenic feed additives market in 2019.



Poultry is domesticated for the production of eggs and meat for consumption. Many factors impact the feed intake of poultry birds and significantly impact the nutritional well-being and efficiency of poultry production. The poultry segment accounted for the largest share in 2018, in terms of value. The dominance of poultry can be attributed to the higher demand for antibiotic growth promoter (AGP) replacers, especially in the US, China, and Brazil.



The essential oils segment, by type, is projected to account for the largest share during the forecast period in the phytogenic feed additives market.



Essential oils, which are sourced primarily from herbs & species, are preferred by most of the animal feed manufacturers and livestock producers. Thus, the segment is estimated to dominate the phytogenic feed additives industry in 2018. Also, the use of essential oils in the feed has increased significantly as a result of the ban on antibiotic growth promoters as feed additives in the European Union in 2006 and later in other countries. The major kinds of essential oils used for feed phytogenics are thyme oil, rosemary oil, origanum oil, onion oil, marjoram oil, hop oil, garlic oil, basil oil, and anise oil.



Europe is projected to be the fastest-growing region in the phytogenic feed additives market.



The ban on the use of antibiotics as a growth promoter primarily drives the European phytogenic feed additives industry. Furthermore, the stringent regulations imposed on synthetic feed additives boost the growth of the region in the coming years.



The presence of key phytogenic feed additive manufacturers such as Delacon Biotechnik GmbH (Austria), BIOMIN Holding GmbH (Austria), DOSTOFARM GmbH (Germany), Phytobiotics Futterzusatzstoffe GmbH (Germany), Pancosma (Switzerland), Phutosynthese (France), Silvateam S.p.A. (Italy), NOR-FEED (France), and IGUSOL S.A. (Spain) is also responsible for high growth of the region.



Research Coverage



The study covers the phytogenic feed additives market across various segments. It aims at estimating the market size and growth potential across different segments, such as type, livestock, source, function, form, and region. The study also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the market, along with their company profiles, key observations related to product and business offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies.



Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights



4.1 Opportunities in the Phytogenic Feed Additives Market

4.2 Phytogenic Feed Additives Market, By Type and Region, 2018

4.3 Asia Pacific: Phytogenic Feed Additives Market, By Livestock and Country, 2018

4.4 Phytogenic Feed Additives Market, By Form, 2018

4.5 Phytogenic Feed Additives Market, By Key Country, 2018



5 Market Overview



5.1 Introduction

5.2 Macro Indicators

5.2.1 Growth in Feed Production

5.2.2 Increase in Demand for Animal Products in Developing Countries

5.3 Market Dynamics

5.3.1 Drivers

5.3.1.1 Encapsulated Technology Enhances the Efficiency of Phytogenic Feed Additives

5.3.1.2 Rise in Demand for Naturally Produced Feed Additives as Alternatives to In-Feed Antibiotics

5.3.1.2.1 Ban on Antibiotics as Growth Promoters in Feed

5.3.1.2.2 Availability of Alternatives to Antibiotics

5.3.1.3 Growing Concerns Regarding Animal Health

5.3.2 Restraints

5.3.2.1 Cost of Active Ingredients Used in Phytogenic Feed Additives

5.3.3 Opportunities

5.3.3.1 Increased Popularity of Natural Solutions for Pet Food Nutrition

5.3.3.2 Strategic Growth Initiatives to Enter Untapped Markets

5.3.4 Challenges

5.3.4.1 Counterfeit Products in Developing Economies

5.3.4.2 Lack of Awareness About the Usage of Phytogenics in Under-Developed and Developing Nations

5.4 Regulatory Framework

5.4.1 China

5.4.2 European Union

5.4.3 Japan

5.4.4 South Africa

5.5 Value Chain Analysis

5.5.1 Pricing Analysis: Raw Material

5.5.1.1 Herbs & Spices



6 Phytogenic Feed Additives Market, By Type



6.1 Introduction

6.2 Essential Oils

6.2.1 Thyme and Oregano are the Major Sources of Essential Oils

6.3 Flavonoids

6.3.1 Flavonoids Help in Improving the Gut Health and Control Heat Stress in Livestock

6.4 Saponins

6.4.1 Saponins Improve Animal Performance By Suppressing Intestinal and Ruminal Ammonia Production

6.5 Oleoresins

6.5.1 Enhanced Flavor and Aromatic Ingredients in Phytogenic Feed Additives Increase the Palatability of Feed

6.6 Others



7 Phytogenic Feed Additives Market, By Livestock



7.1 Macro Indicators

7.1.1 Increase in Livestock Population

7.2 Connected Market: Feed Additives

7.2.1 Increasing Growth in the Compound Feed Industry

7.2.1.1 Increasing Compound Feed Production

7.3 Introduction

7.4 Poultry

7.4.1 Poultry Segment Projected to Be the Largest Market During the Forecast Period

7.5 Swine

7.5.1 Increasing Pork Consumption to Present Growth Potential for Phytogenic Feed Additives

7.6 Ruminants

7.6.1 Phytogenic Feed Additives are Added to Cattle Diets to Ensure Optimum Production and Performance of Cattle

7.7 Aquatic Animals

7.7.1 High Growth in the Aquafeed Industry Presenting an Opportunity for the Growth of Phytogenic Feed Additives

7.8 Others



8 Phytogenic Feed Additives Market, By Source



8.1 Introduction

8.2 Herbs & Spices

8.2.1 The Highest Demand for Herbs & Spices as A Major Source of Essential Oils

8.3 Flowers

8.3.1 Flowers Segment Projected to Be the Second-Largest Segment During the Forecast Period

8.4 Fruits & Vegetables

8.4.1 Citrus Fruits are Largely Preferred as A Source of Phytogenic Feed Additives



9 Phytogenic Feed Additives Market, By Form



9.1 Introduction

9.2 Liquid

9.2.1 The Liquid Form of Phytogenic Feed Additives is Largely Preferred for Application in Ruminants and Poultry

9.3 Dry

9.3.1 The Free-Flowing Structure and Consistency of the Dry Form Make It More Preferable



10 Phytogenic Feed Additives Market, By Function



10.1 Introduction

10.2 Performance Enhancers

10.2.1 Livestock Producers Have A Major Focus on Performance Enhancers

10.3 Antimicrobial Properties

10.3.1 Restriction on Synthetic Agps to Boost the Use of Phytogenic Feed Additives

10.4 Palatability Enhancers

10.4.1 Enhanced Flavor and Aromatic Ingredients in Phytogenic Feed Additives to Increase the Adoption of Palatability Enhancers

10.5 Others



11 Phytogenic Feed Additives Market, By Region



11.1 Introduction

11.2 North America

11.2.1 US

11.2.1.1 Demand for Quality Feed Products Driving the Demand for Phytogenic Feed Additives

11.2.2 Canada

11.2.2.1 Efficient Regulations About Feed Safety and Quality Driving Market Growth

11.2.3 Mexico

11.2.3.1 Rising Export Demand for High-Quality Meat to Boost the Market for Phytogenic Feed Additives

11.3 Europe

11.3.1 Spain

11.3.1.1 Promotion of Natural Growth Promoters to Drive Market Growth for Phytogenic Feed Additives

11.3.2 Russia

11.3.2.1 Lenient Regulations Pertaining to the Usage of Antibiotics Could Hinder the Market Growth

11.3.3 Germany

11.3.3.1 Implementation of Advanced Technologies for the Production of Quality Feed has Led to the Usage of Phytogenic Feed Additives

11.3.4 France

11.3.4.1 Quality Concerns Pertaining to Disease Outbreaks Have Led to the Increased Adoption of Phytogenic Feed Additives

11.3.5 Italy

11.3.5.1 A Growing Need for Alternative Growth Promoters Propelling Market Growth for Phytogenics

11.3.6 UK

11.3.6.1 Intensive Farming Adoption has Led to Higher Usage of Phytogenic Feed Additives

11.3.7 Rest of Europe

11.3.7.1 Adoption of Natural Antimicrobials and Growth Promoters Drives the Market for Phytogenic Feed Additives

11.4 Asia Pacific

11.4.1 China

11.4.1.1 Significant Meat Consumption in the Country Driving Market Growth

11.4.2 India

11.4.2.1 Greater Inclination Toward Natural Ingredients Propelling the Market for Phytogenic Feed Additives in the Country

11.4.3 Vietnam

11.4.3.1 High Imports of Live Cattle By the Country to Drive Market Growth for Phytogenic Feed Additives

11.4.4 Australia

11.4.4.1 Rise in Exports of Meat and Meat Products to Drive the Market

11.4.5 Japan

11.4.5.1 Improvement in Feed Quality and Palatability has Led to the Adoption of Phytogenic Feed Additives

11.4.6 Thailand

11.4.6.1 Thriving Poultry Industry to Propel the Market for Phytogenic Feed Additives

11.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

11.4.7.1 Commercialization of Livestock has Led to Greater Usage of Phytogenic Feed Additives

11.5 South America

11.5.1 Brazil

11.5.1.1 Replacement of Antimicrobials With Phytogenic Feed Additives to Propel Market Growth

11.5.2 Argentina

11.5.2.1 Increase in Meat Exports By the Country Driving the Usage of Phytogenic Feed Additives

11.5.3 Rest of South America

11.5.3.1 Lack of Awareness Toward the Usage of Phytogenic Feed Additives Hindering the Market Growth

11.6 Rest of the World

11.6.1 Middle East

11.6.1.1 Increase in Meat Consumption Driving Market Growth

11.6.2 Africa

11.6.2.1 Modernization of the Meat and Dairy Processing Industries to Promote the Adoption of Phytogenic Feed Additives



12 Competitive Landscape



12.1 Overview

12.2 Company Ranking

12.3 Competitive Leadership Mapping

12.3.1 Dynamic Differentiators

12.3.2 Innovators

12.3.3 Visionary Leaders

12.3.4 Emerging Companies

12.4 Competitive Leadership Mapping (For Smes/Start-Ups)

12.4.1 Progressive Companies

12.4.2 Starting Blocks

12.4.3 Responsive Companies

12.4.4 Dynamic Companies

12.5 Competitive Scenario

12.5.1 New Product Launches

12.5.2 Expansions

12.5.3 Acquisitions

12.5.4 Agreements



13 Company Profiles



13.1 Cargill, Incorporated

13.2 Delacon Biotechnik GmbH

13.3 BIOMIN Holding GmbH

13.4 Bluestar Adisseo Co. Ltd.

13.5 DowDuPont

13.6 Kemin Industries, Inc.

13.7 Dostofarm GmbH

13.8 Phytobiotics Futterzusatzstoffe GmbH

13.9 Pancosma

13.10 Phytosynthese

13.11 Synthite Industries Ltd.

13.12 Silvateam S.p.A

13.13 Natural Remedies

13.14 Ayurvet Limited

13.15 Growell India

13.16 Indian Herbs

13.17 Nutrex Be

13.18 Nor-Feed

13.19 Igusol S.A.

13.20 Himalaya Wellness



https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rvcu4g

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

