SurveyMonkey Recognized by Glassdoor as a Best Place to Work in 2020

SAN MATEO, Calif., Dec. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SurveyMonkey (Nasdaq: SVMK), a leading global survey software company, has been chosen as a Glassdoor Employees' Choice Award recipient for 2020, recognizing it as a best place to work. The Employees' Choice Awards program is based solely on the input of employees, who elect to provide anonymous feedback on their jobs, work environments, and companies on Glassdoor , one of the world's largest job and recruiting sites.



“SurveyMonkey aspires to build a culture where the curious come to do the best work of their lives. We've long believed in the power of employee feedback. We use our own products to listen to employee feedback and take action to improve our strategy, our business, and our employees’ experiences,” said Becky Cantieri, chief people officer at SurveyMonkey. “Earning this feedback-based recognition encourages us to keep striving to build a diverse and inclusive environment where people can be curious, respectful, and focused on growth.”

From offices around the world, SurveyMonkey employees enable 335,000+ organizations to measure and understand feedback from employees, customers, website and app users, and the market. SurveyMonkey’s focus on feedback has led to the creation of forward-looking employee policies and benefits including more inclusive family planning benefits , extended bereavement leave , and the extension of benefits to vendors and contractors . The following quotes from Glassdoor reviews show what it’s like to work at SurveyMonkey :

"The company has woven diversity and inclusion into their fabric from day one."

"My managers have always been receptive to my feedback and consistently follow up with action."

"I love the culture here at SurveyMonkey! They truly care about their employees through the amazing healthcare benefits, gourmet cafe, onsite gym, and work-life balance."

"If you have a question, concern, or need, SurveyMonkey will get you what you desire to do your job to the best of your ability. You are never treated as a burden."

"You're encouraged to learn through experience, even when making mistakes."

"SurveyMonkey offers the best opportunity to get hands-on experience in leading people and programs that I've ever seen."

"The benefits they provide are above and beyond my expectations and I'm grateful to work in a positive environment that values work-life balance!"

“This year marks the shift to a culture-first decade in the workplace, and Glassdoor’s Employees’ Choice Awards winners are employers that are prioritizing culture, mission and employees at the heart of everything they do. By doing so, their employees have spoken and are recognizing them truly as the Best Places to Work in 2020,” said Christian Sutherland-Wong, Glassdoor president, chief operating officer, and incoming chief executive officer. “In addition to putting culture and mission at the core of how they operate, this year’s winners stand out for promoting transparency with employees, offering career growth opportunities, and providing work driven by impact and purpose. Congratulations go to all of the exceptional employers this year who stand out in the eyes of their employees.”

Glassdoor’s Best Places to Work were determined using company reviews shared anonymously by U.S.-based employees between October 23, 2018 and October 21, 2019. The final list is compiled using Glassdoor’s proprietary algorithm, led by its Economic Research Team , and takes into account the quantity, quality, and consistency of reviews.

For the complete list of the Glassdoor Best Places to Work winners in 2020, please visit: https://www.glassdoor.com/Award/Best-Places-to-Work-LST_KQ0,19.htm .

