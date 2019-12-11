Nils Ollquist, Strategic Consultant for Brookmount Explorations Inc., is Featured in a New Interview at SmallCapVoice.com

/EIN News/ -- AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SmallCapVoice.com, Inc. and Brookmount Explorations Inc. (OTC: BMXI) (the "Company"), today announced that Nils Ollquist, strategic consultant for Brookmount Explorations Inc., is featured in a new audio interview at SmallCapVoice.com.



The interview can be heard at: https://www.smallcapvoice.com/12-10-19-smallcapvoice-interview-brookmount-explorations-bmxi/.

Nils Ollquist called in to SmallCapVoice.com, Inc. to go over the company's gold mining and processing operations through its Indonesian subsidiary incorporated in Sulawesi Province, Republic of Indonesia, one of Asia most dynamic and rapidly expanding economies with extensive reserves of natural resources and minerals including timber, coal, gold and hydrocarbons. Recently the Company updated its shareholders with a progress report highlighting the 3rd quarter financial results which included record quarterly revenue in excess of $1.5 million (a 50% increase on the comparable quarter last year) and operating income for the period of just under $500k.

Ollquist stated, “After issuing our recent progress report and financial results, we wanted to give our investors more details on our substantial progress in 2019, what is unique about where our operations are located in the Republic of Indonesia, and how we manage the Company to achieve the goal of being cash flow positive. That makes this a great time to go on the record with the knowledgeable listeners at SmallCapVoice.com. We have an extremely compelling story to tell right now given the progress we have already made and the important steps that lie in front of us as we enter 2020.”

About Brookmount Explorations, Inc.

Brookmount Explorations, Inc. is a holding company targeting acquisition of high-quality assets comprising gold reserves which can be developed through rapid and efficient deployment of technology and converted into cash flow to finance further expansion. The company has initially focused its investment strategy in South East Asia, particularly Indonesia, where extensive areas of high grade, volcanic hosted ore run in large “reefs” across the northwest of the archipelago. Brookmount currently owns and operates two gold production facilities in Northern Indonesia and is also in the process of reviewing acquisitions of additional operations in Indonesia and the Philippines.

About StockVest

StockVest introduces publicly traded companies to a wide audience of investors from around the globe helping public companies attain maximum market awareness.

About SmallCapVoice.com, Inc.

SmallCapVoice.com, Inc. is a recognized corporate investor relations firm, with clients nationwide, known for its ability to help emerging growth companies, small cap and micro-cap stocks build a following among retail and institutional investors. SmallCapVoice.com utilizes its stock newsletter to feature its daily stock picks, podcasts, as well as its clients' financial news releases. SmallCapVoice.com also offers individual investors all the tools they need to make informed decisions about the stocks in which they are interested. Tools like stock charts, stock alerts, and Company Information Sheets can assist with investing in stocks that are traded on the OTCMarkets. To learn more about SmallCapVoice.com and its services, please visit http://smallcapvoice.com/the-small-cap-daily-small-cap-newsletter/.

Safe Harbor Statements:

Except for the historical information contained herein, certain of the matters discussed in this communication constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "may," "might," "will," "should," "could," "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "predict," "project," "future," "potential," "intend," "seek to," "plan," "assume," "believe," "target," "forecast," "goal," "objective," "continue" or the negative of such terms or other variations thereof and words and terms of similar substance used in connection with any discussion of future plans, actions, or events identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding benefits of the proposed license, expected synergies, anticipated future financial and operating performance and results, including estimates of growth. There are a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements included in this communication. For example, the expected timing and likelihood of completion of the pending transaction, including the timing, receipt and terms and conditions of any required governmental and regulatory approvals of the pending transaction that could reduce anticipated benefits or cause the parties to abandon the transaction, the ability to successfully integrate the businesses, the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstance that could give rise to the termination of the negotiations, the risk that the parties may not be able to satisfy the conditions to the proposed transaction in a timely manner or at all, risks related to disruption of management time from ongoing business operations due to the proposed transaction, the risk that any announcements relating to the proposed transaction could have adverse effects on the market price of Brookmount's common stock. All such factors are difficult to predict and are beyond our control. We disclaim and do not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement in this report, except as required by applicable law or regulations.

For more information:

Brokers and Analysts

Chesapeake Group

info@chesapeakegp.com

410-825-3930

Brookmount Explorations, Inc.

Tel: 213.266.7661

bmxicorporate@gmail.com

For SmallCapVoice.com:

ssmith@smallcapvoice.com

512-267-2430

SOURCE: SmallCapVoice.com



