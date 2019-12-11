New Vice President Joins Bond to Lead Expansion of Data and Analytics Practice

Francis Silva to lead team and evolve offerings as demand soars for complex analytics and data management services

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO and NEW YORK, Dec. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bond Brand Loyalty, a global customer experience and loyalty management company, has appointed Francis Silva to the newly created position of Vice President of Data and Analytics. In his new role, Silva will lead Bond’s analytics practice and a team of data scientists, business analysts, and decision science experts—which has doubled in size as demand soars for innovative and more sophisticated services, tools, and solutions.



“Today, more than ever, companies are racing to securely manage, interpret, and maximize the value of their data. Our commitment to innovation, and this investment, ensures our clients can gain richer insights and inform decisions to personalize experiences and drive business impact even faster,” said Bob Macdonald, President and CEO of Bond. “We are thrilled to have Francis join Bond, as he brings a strong track record of success that will enable us to continue to evolve our Data and Analytics practice, enhance our data-driven culture, and provide strategic solutions to our clients.”

Bond’s expertise focuses on both the art and the science of data to enable clients to manage complex business problems in more meaningful ways, and to uncover insights using advanced analytics, and leading-edge AI and machine learning techniques and tech. These tools help brands operationalize the data in real time to optimize marketing spend, all while delivering more personalized and relevant experiences from both a human and a digital perspective.

A data and analytics leader with over 10 years of experience, Silva brings deep expertise in consulting, data management, and the implementation of enterprise-wide technology and analytics initiatives for major leading retail brands, including Loblaw, Shoppers Drug Mart, and Canadian Tire. Prior to joining Bond, he led the Global Solutions analytics practice at LoyaltyOne.

About Bond Brand Loyalty

Bond is a global, data-driven customer experience and loyalty management business. It specializes in the Marketing, Measurement, and Management of powerful experiences that build brand loyalty for the world’s most influential brands. Bond creates authentic, profitable, and long-lasting relationships for our clients through a combination of services that includes loyalty solutions, customer experience design, marketing research, customer analytics, live brand experiences, and proprietary technology platforms. Bond has been recognized as a Best Managed Company for the second year in a row and is certified as a Great Place to Work. For more information, visit bondbrandloyalty.com , follow Bond on LinkedIn and Twitter , or connect by phone at 1-844-277-2663.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4eed6060-413a-40be-939f-ce8e1d312121

Contact: Bond Brand Loyalty Richard Lane, Marketing Director pr@bondbrandloyalty.com +1 (905) 696-5319

Francis Silva, Bond Brand Loyalty Francis Silva to lead team and evolve offerings as demand soars for complex analytics and data management services.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.