Study Shows Only 40 Percent of Patients with Metastatic Colon Cancer Receive Guideline-Recommended Biomarker Testing

Findings Consistent with Suboptimal Genotyping Rates in Metastatic Lung Cancer

/EIN News/ -- REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Dec. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Despite longstanding medical guidelines recommending biomarker testing for all patients with metastatic colon cancer, a new study published in JCO Precision Oncology shows that only 40 percent of patients are tested according to guidelines.1 These findings are consistent with the rates seen in late-stage lung cancer, where clinical adoption of genomic profiling remains below the recommended standard-of-care guidelines.2 The result is that many patients are potentially being treated with less effective drugs, some having serious side-effects; while others are not being offered highly effective personalized treatment options.



The multi-center retrospective study also found that certain subgroups of patients were less likely to be tested than others. Suboptimal genotyping occurred more often if the patient was male, older than 65, progressed from early stage disease, or treated in a community cancer center. Furthermore, only 28 percent of patients on anti-EGFR treatments received the necessary testing to determine eligibility. This study also showed that using a comprehensive panel, as opposed to single-gene testing, could possibly result in a 50 percent increase in guideline-recommended testing rates.

“For over a decade, medical guidelines have recommended multigene mutation testing for metastatic colon and rectal cancer patients to ensure patients receive the optimal treatment available. While the study shows that testing has improved slightly, the disappointing reality is that the majority of patients, including those receiving targeted treatments, are not being comprehensively tested,” said Stuart Goldberg, MD, a lead study investigator who served as chief scientific officer at COTA, Inc. during the project. “Personalized medicine holds great promise for achieving better outcomes, but we will not see the benefits until genomic testing is routinely adopted into clinical practice.”

“Newly available therapies routinely help some people with metastatic colorectal cancer gain a year or two of life, but these novel treatments cannot be applied unless comprehensive genotyping is routinely performed,” said Richard Lanman, MD, Guardant Health Global Chief Medical Officer. “Just as concerning was that 28 percent of patients received targeted treatments without being tested, and for some we would have known in advance that the treatment was not going to work. At Guardant we are committed to helping reverse this trend by helping to educate oncologists and offering a non-invasive and comprehensive genomic testing solution that overcomes the limitations of tissue biopsies with our Guardant360 blood test.”

The American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) and National Comprehensive Cancer Network (NCCN) guidelines recommend biomarker testing for all patients with metastatic colon cancer to screen for genomic alterations in KRAS, NRAS, BRAF, ERBB2 (HER2), NTRK and microsatellite instability (MSI) to help guide more effective treatment decisions. Targeted therapies and immunotherapies have been shown to improve clinical outcomes. For example, anti-EGFR therapies are commonly used in treating metastatic colon cancer but are not efficacious in patients whose tumors harbor KRAS, NRAS, or BRAF V600E mutations.3 Additionally, immunotherapy is effective in patients with MSI and anti-HER2 treatment is effective in patients with ERBB2 (HER2) amplifications.4,5 Professional guidelines continue to be updated as new therapies come to market such as the recent recommendation to test patients for NTRK fusions because they may benefit from treatment with tumor-agnostic NTRK inhibitors.

Study details can be found here .

References

1. Gutierrez ME, Price KS, Lanman RB, et al. Genomic Profiling for KRAS, NRAS, BRAF, Microsatellite Instability (MSI) and Mismatch Repair Deficiency (dMMR) among Patients with Metastatic Colon Cancer. JCO Precision Oncol. December 2019

2. Leighl NB, Page RD, Raymond VM, et al. Clinical Utility of Comprehensive Cell-Free DNA Analysis to Identify Genomic Biomarkers in Patients with Newly Diagnosed Metastatic Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer. Clin Cancer Res. April 2019

3. Van Cutsem E, Köhne CH, Láng I, et al. Cetuximab plus irinotecan, fluorouracil, and leucovorin as first-line treatment for metastatic colorectal cancer: updated analysis of overall survival according to tumor KRAS and BRAF mutation status. J Clin Oncol. May 2011

4. Overman MJ, Lonardi S, Wong KYM, et al. Durable clinical benefit with nivolumab plus ipilimumab in DNA mismatch repair-deficient/microsatellite instability-high metastatic colorectal cancer. J Clin Oncol. March 2018

5. Sartore-Bianchi A, Trusolino L, Martino C, et al. Dual-targeted therapy with trastuzumab and lapatinib in treatment-refractory, KRAS codon 12/13 wild-type, HER2-positive metastatic colorectal cancer (HERACLES): a proof-of-concept, multicentre, open-label, phase 2 trial. Lancet Oncol. April 2016



