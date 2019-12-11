InnerScope Hearing Technologies (OTCQB: INND) to Present at Singular Research 14th Annual “Best of the Uncovered” Conference on December 12, 2019

InnerScope’s CEO will give a presentation at the 14th Annual “Best of the Uncovered” Conference on Thursday, December 12, 2019 to institutional investors at the Hilton Hotel in San Francisco, California.

/EIN News/ -- ROSEVILLE, Calif., Dec. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NetworkWire -- InnerScope Hearing Technologies Inc. (OTCQB: INND) (“InnerScope”) a manufacturer and Direct-to-Consumer (“DTC”) distributor/retailer of FDA-Registered Hearing Aids, Personal Sound Amplifiers Products (“Hearing Products”), Hearing Related Treatment Therapies, Doctor-Formulated Dietary Hearing Supplements and proprietary CBD Oil (“Hearing Health Products”) (collectively “Hearing Product Portfolio”), announces its CEO, Matthew Moore, has been invited to present at the 14th Annual “Best of the Uncovered” Conference on Thursday, December 12, 2019 at the Hilton Hotel in San Francisco, California. Moore’s presentation is scheduled at 4:00 P.M. PST / 7:00 P.M. EST and will include updates on InnerScope and its current business opportunities. Moore and InnerScope’s Chairman, Mark Moore, will be conducting one-on-one meetings with institutional analysts and investors throughout the day.



InnerScope and its CEO is also scheduled to present at the 12th Annual LD Micro Main Event Institutional Investors Conference on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at 4:40 P.M. PST / 7:40 P.M. EST at the Luxe Sunset Bel Air Hotel in Bel Air, California. Ahead of InnerScope’s scheduled 4:40 presentation, InnerScope has several one-one meetings already scheduled with institutional investors and expects several more meetings to occur after Moore’s presentation.

“We are thrilled to have been invited to present at both Singular Research “Best of the Uncovered” Conference and at LD Micro Main Event Institutional Investor Conference,” said Matthew Moore, CEO of InnerScope Hearing Technologies.“These Institutional Investor Conferences give InnerScope a platform to deliver its mission and its vision of providing affordable Direct-to-Consumer access to the 50+ million Americans (currently suffering from untreated hearing loss) within the virtually untapped hearing healthcare market, estimated to be worth in the tens of billions of dollars.”

About InnerScope Hearing Technologies (OTCQB: INND

InnerScope Hearing Technologies (OTCQB: INND) is a rapidly expanding consolidator of the hearing aid industry. Management is applying decades of profitable industry experience and technology to an antiquated and disjointed industry, unlocking scale and efficiency, which will serve all of InnerScope’s stakeholders. Its direct-to-consumer model is revolutionizing the industry with its Walmart.com , Sears.com and Kmart.com relationship representing a paramount shift in the consumption of hearing aids by the hearing impaired.

In addition, InnerScope plans to continue to open, acquire, and operate a physical chain of audiological and retail hearing aid clinics. InnerScope’s mission is to serve approximately 1.2 billion people around the globe that are suffering with 25db or greater hearing loss across the entire hearing impaired vertical from R&D and manufacturing through direct consumer sales and services. For more information, please visit: www.innd.com. For the Most Up-to-Date information about InnerScope Hearing Technologies (OTCQB: INND), please visit and follow our Official Twitter account @inndstock Page. https://twitter.com/inndstock

About Singular Research

Singular Research aims to be the most trusted supplier of independent, trusted, single-sources research on small-to-micro cap companies to the small-to-medium sized Hedge Fund manager. Singular Research provides quarterly updates for 40 to 70 companies and makes recommendations.

Singular strives to achieve goals by finding under or overvalued securities. Singular’s goal is to provide initiation reports and quarterly updates for micro to small cap companies. In most cases, Singular analysts research companies that are not covered by any other firms.

Singular provides honest advice. Independent analysts have no financial interest in the stocks covered. Analysts are compensated based on the accuracy of their research calls not through trading commissions or potential deal flow. For more information, please visit: https://singularresearch.com.

Safe Harbor

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that are intended to be covered by the "safe harbor" created by those sections. Any statements that are not historical facts contained in this press release are also "forward-looking statements" as that term is defined under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (PSLRA). Such statements may be identified by words such as "expects," "plans," "projects," "will," "may," "anticipates," "believes," "should," "intends," "estimates," and other words of similar meaning. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, involve known and unknown risks, a reliance on third parties for information, transactions or orders that may be cancelled, and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or developments in our industry, to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from anticipated results include risks and uncertainties related to the fluctuation of global economic conditions, the performance of management and our employees, our ability to obtain financing or maintain contractual relationships with vendors and customers, competition, general economic conditions and other factors that are detailed in our periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). We intend that all forward-looking statements be subject to the safe-harbor provisions of the PSLRA, Securities Act and Securities Exchange Act.

Contact

InnerScope Hearing Technologies, Inc.

Investor Relations

Info@innd.com

916-218-4100

www.innd.com

For the Most Up-to-Date information about InnerScope Hearing Technologies (OTCQB: INND), please visit and follow our Official Twitter account @inndstock Page.

https://twitter.com/inndstock

Walmart.com

Sears.com

Kmart.com

12th Annual LD Micro Main Event Institutional Investors Conference

Wire Service Contact:

NetworkWire (NW)

New York, New York

www.NetworkNewsWire.com

212.418.1217 Office

Editor@NetworkWire.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.