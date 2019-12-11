Acuity Brands Introduces the Renna Rectilinear Luminaires from Peerless for Architectural Spaces

Featuring ModulusTM Low Voltage Distributed Power and Control System

/EIN News/ -- Atlanta, Dec. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE: AYI) introduced Renna™ luminaires from Peerless®, an innovation in rectilinear lighting combining superior technology in a sleek minimalist design for complementing architectural or commercial spaces. The luminaire earned top recognition from the LFI Innovation Awards® in 2019, one of the lighting industry's most prestigious award programs, for overall Design Excellence and Best of Category for Commercial Indoor.

“We are excited to launch Renna luminaires from Peerless, adding more design, control and connectivity options to a renowned architectural lighting brand,” said Tim O’Brien, Acuity Brands Lighting Vice President and General Manager Architectural Business Unit. “Renna luminaires are flexible, scalable and include emergency lighting support options. Renna provides a minimalist design with profiles 4 inches wide by 1 inch high. It can deliver desired lighting levels while providing a combination of independent uplight, downlight, task and wall washing illumination.”

Renna provides direct, indirect, or bidirectional illumination of a space without the concentrated light distribution common to smaller LED luminaires. Its batwing distribution spreads the light uniformly across a surface, which minimizes the quantity of fixtures required for installations. The precisely molded optics on each LED and the LED board allow for accurate direction and distribution of light output. True to other Peerless luminaires, Renna includes optics that help make lit spaces visually comfortable for people. Additionally, Renna luminaires include seamless controls integration.

Renna luminaires feature the Modulus TM low voltage distributed power and control system . The Modulus system uses a single unit for powering a luminaire run of up to 32 feet versus requiring a unit every eight feet, which reduces the total cost of ownership. With fewer connections and drops, designing electrical layouts will be simpler, and specifying engineers and contractors will experience easier configuration and installation, which can reduce installation costs. Within the design layout, a row of luminaires or specific sections can be selected for emergency lighting while running conduit through a single unit.

“There’s a market need for ever smaller, unobtrusive luminaires like Renna that can be used for creating expansive designs in spaces. However, these small luminaire form factors make it difficult to embed existing technology due to spatial constraints,” said Gilles Abrahamse, Vice President Digital Luminaire Components. “Renna is able to leverage Modulus to provide power and control for its minimal form factor of one inch in depth.”

For more than 125 years, Peerless has created elegant, technology-driven luminaries that enhance the user's experience. Renna luminaires continue that legacy with premium quality in a cost-effective solution. See the Renna website for more information.

About Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE: AYI) is the North American market leader and one of the world’s leading providers of lighting and building management solutions. With fiscal year 2019 net sales of $3.7 billion, Acuity Brands currently employs approximately 12,000 associates and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia with operations throughout North America, and in Europe and Asia. The Company’s products and solutions are sold under various brands, including Lithonia Lighting®, Holophane®, Aculux®, A-Light™, American Electric Lighting®, Antique Street Lamps™, Atrius®, Cyclone™, DGLogik™, Distech Controls®, DTL®, eldoLED®, Eureka®, Gotham®, Healthcare Lighting®, Hydrel®, Indy™, IOTA®, Juno®, Lucid®, Luminaire LED™, Luminis®, Mark Architectural Lighting™, nLight®, Peerless®, RELOC® Wiring, ROAM®, Sensor Switch®, Sunoptics® and Winona® Lighting. Visit us at www.acuitybrands.com

