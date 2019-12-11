MTrac Team Attends MJ BizCon, Showcases New Payment Platform for 2020

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, Dec. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Payout Inc. (OTCPink: GOHE ) (“Global” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that for the second consecutive year MTrac will be in attendance at the Marijuana Business Conference (“MJBizCon”) held at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas, NV. The conference is recognized as the world’s largest cannabis industry B2B event and brings together thousands of attendees from all sectors of the emerging cannabis industry.



At this year’s event MTrac will showcase a sneak peek at the MTrac 2020 payment processing platform that is intended for release to both new and existing merchants in early Q1 of 2020. Attendees will be able to view live demos of the new, and vastly improved, MTrac system that is being developed to meet all current compliance and regulatory requirements within the highly regulated and challenging sector of payment processing in cannabis. In addition to offering intuitive front and backend features not currently available through other solutions, the system maintains a truly cashless environment for both consumers and merchants.

“In the time that has passed since we attended this event last year we have grown tremendously as a company and have withstood our fair share of challenges along the way,” said MTrac Executive VP David Flores. “Nevertheless, we have taken these challenges in stride, have learned from them, and have leveraged our experiences, both good and bad, to help develop the MTrac 2020 system that we are excited to feature at this year’s MJBizCon. We are also proud to demonstrate to the industry that we remain more committed than ever to delivering a solution that is robust in features, fully compliant, and promotes safety by being 100% cashless, upholding our longstanding objective of being the “Key to Cashless®” in the high-risk market sector.”

About Global Payout, Inc. (OTC Pink:GOHE)

Since the Company's inception in 2009, Global Payout, Inc. has been a leading provider of comprehensive and customized prepaid payment solutions. From 2014 to 2017 Global focused on identifying new state of the art technologies in a variety of industry sectors and successfully helped launch MoneyTrac Technology Inc. and other companies within the FinTech space. In 2018, Global completed a reverse triangular merger with MoneyTrac Technology Inc. resulting in Global retaining the wholly owned subsidiary, MTrac Tech Corporation. Global’s current focus is continuing to identify new business opportunities while it reorganizes its future business endeavors.

About MTrac Tech Corp.

MTrac Tech Corporation, a Nevada Corporation, is a privately held, wholly owned subsidiary of Global Payout, Inc. MTrac is a software technology, sales and marketing, and business development company focused on “high risk” and “high cost” industries. The Company’s flagship product is the MTrac payment platform offering a full-service solution with technology offerings including Payment Platform, Blockchain, Compliance, POS, E-Wallet, Mobile Application and Digital Payment Solutions. We are one network disrupting the status quo. It is MTrac’s creative vision through the use of its innovative technology solution to become the premier service provider offering the “Key to Cashless®﻿.”



