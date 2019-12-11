Constellium’s facility in Singen to offer ASI certified aluminium rolled solutions

/EIN News/ -- AMSTERDAM, The Netherlands, Dec. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Constellium SE (NYSE: CSTM) today announced that its casting and rolling operations in Singen, Germany, were granted the Chain of Custody certification by the Aluminium Stewardship Initiative (ASI).



Singen previously received ASI’s Performance Standard certificate, which ensures that the plant operates according to a strict set of governance, environmental, and social standards. Certification against both ASI standards means that Singen has the capability, combined with the sourcing of ASI metal, to supply to its customers independently certified, responsibly sourced and sustainably manufactured aluminium rolled solutions.

“We are very proud of this key milestone in our sustainability journey,” said Peter Basten, President, Packaging and Rolled Automotive Products business unit at Constellium. “This full certification demonstrates our strong commitment to operate in a sustainable manner, and to respond to our customers and society’s request for responsible aluminium solutions.”

ASI Chief Executive Officer, Fiona Solomon, said “We applaud Constellium for their commitment to ASI’s mission since joining as a founding member, and for achieving ASI Certification for both ASI Standards at its Singen operations. Certifying against both standards is critical to support market choice for responsibly produced aluminium.”

Constellium continues to work to achieve ASI certification of other facilities. The company also collaborates with its key metal suppliers to support them in the certification journey, to be well positioned to offer more ASI certified products to its customers, and to promote the overall sustainability of the aluminum market.

Constellium’s Singen facility serves the automotive and packaging markets. With its high-grade cold mills and integrated hot/cold rolling line, it is one of the company’s largest sites.

The ASI CoC Standard sets out requirements for the creation of a Chain of Custody for material that is produced and processed through the value chain into diverse downstream sectors. The implementation of ASI’s CoC Standard links verified practices at successive steps of the supply chain – certified under the ASI Performance Standard – to the products produced by ASI Certified Entities.

About ASI

The Aluminium Stewardship Initiative (ASI) is a global, multi-stakeholder, non-profit standards setting and certification organization. It works towards responsible production, sourcing, and stewardship of aluminium, following an entire value chain approach. To this end, ASI launched its Performance Standard and Chain of Custody Standard in December 2017.

ASI’s 100+ members include leading civil society organizations; companies with activities in bauxite mining, alumina refining, aluminium smelting, semi-fabrication, and product and component manufacturing; consumer and commercial goods companies in the automotive, construction, and packaging industries; industry associations, and other supporters.

About Constellium

Constellium (NYSE: CSTM) is a global sector leader that develops innovative, value added aluminium products for a broad scope of markets and applications, including aerospace, automotive and packaging. Constellium generated €5.7 billion of revenue in 2018.

Forward-looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. This press release may contain “forward-looking statements” with respect to the Redemption. You can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as, but not limited to, “believes,” “expects,” “may,” “should,” “approximately,” “anticipates,” “estimates,” “intends,” “plans,” “targets,” likely,” “will,” “would,” “could” and similar expressions (or the negative of these terminologies or expressions). All forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. Many risks and uncertainties are inherent in our industry and markets. Others are more specific to our business and operations. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, Constellium’s increased levels of indebtedness which could limit Constellium’s operating flexibility and opportunities, economic downturn, the loss of key customers, suppliers or other business relationships; disruption to business operations; the inability to meet customer quality requirements, delayed readiness for the North American Auto Body Sheet market, the capacity and effectiveness of our hedging policy activities, failure to retain key employees and other risk factors set forth under the heading “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 20-F and in our registration statement on Form F-4 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on June 3, 2019, and as described from time to time in subsequent reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The occurrence of the events described and the achievement of the expected results depend on many events, some or all of which are not predictable or within our control. Consequently, actual results may differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

