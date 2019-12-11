KnowBe4 Honored as One of the Best Places to Work in 2020, A Glassdoor Employees’ Choice Award Winner

KnowBe4 ranked number seven out of 50 on Glassdoor’s Best Places to Work US SMB List, with an overall company rating of 4.8

/EIN News/ -- Tampa Bay, FL, Dec. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KnowBe4, the provider of the world’s largest security awareness training and simulated phishing platform, has been honored with a Glassdoor Employees’ Choice Award, recognizing the Best Places to Work in 2020 in the U.S. small and medium company category. The Employees’ Choice Awards program, now in its 12th year, is based solely on the input of employees, who elect to provide feedback on their jobs, work environments and companies on Glassdoor, one of the world’s largest job and recruiting sites.

“Being named a best workplace by Glassdoor is just like being named a best workplace by your own employees since it’s based on employee ratings,” said Stu Sjouwerman, CEO, KnowBe4. “Our three organizational rules – do it right the first time, do it fast and have fun while you do it – reflect the upbeat corporate culture at KnowBe4. And we continue to operate this way despite maintaining an extended period of hypergrowth.”

“This year marks the shift to a culture-first decade in the workplace, and Glassdoor’s Employees’ Choice Awards winners are employers that are prioritizing culture, mission and employees at the heart of everything they do. By doing so, their employees have spoken and are recognizing them truly as the Best Places to Work in 2020,” said Christian Sutherland-Wong, Glassdoor president, chief operating officer and incoming chief executive officer. “In addition to putting culture and mission at the core of how they operate, this year’s winners stand out for promoting transparency with employees, offering career growth opportunities and providing work driven by impact and purpose. Congratulations go to all of the exceptional employers this year who stand out in the eyes of their employees.”

On Glassdoor, current and former employees voluntarily and anonymously share insights and opinions about their work environments by sharing a company review, designed to capture a genuine and authentic inside look at what a specific job may be like at a particular company. When sharing a company review on Glassdoor, employees are asked to rate their satisfaction with the company overall, and key workplace factors like career opportunities, compensation and benefits, culture and values, senior management and work/life balance. In addition, employees are asked to describe the best reasons to work at their companies as well as any downsides.

Glassdoor’s Best Places to Work were determined using company reviews shared by U.S.-based employees between October 23, 2018 and October 21, 2019. To be considered for the U.S. small and medium company category, a company must have had fewer than 1,000 employees and have received at least 30 ratings across each of the eight workplace attributes from U.S.-based employees during the period of eligibility. The final list is compiled using Glassdoor’s proprietary algorithm, led by its Economic Research Team, and takes into account quantity, quality and consistency of reviews.

For the complete list of the Glassdoor Best Places to Work winners in 2020, please visit: https://www.glassdoor.com/Award/Best-Places-to-Work-LST_KQ0,19.htm.





