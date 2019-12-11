Dearborn County and City of Bloomington, Indiana Select DATAMARK for NG9-1-1 Expertise and Solutions

The Indiana county and city take steps to ensure quality GIS data for use in life-critical public safety call routing

/EIN News/ -- INDIANAPOLIS, Dec. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DATAMARK ® announced two wins in the state of Indiana: Dearborn County and the City of Bloomington selected the company’s Next Generation 9-1-1 (NG9-1-1) geographic information systems (GIS) services and solutions. As Dearborn County begins its transition to NG9-1-1, the county requires support in the preparation and validation of its public safety GIS data. DATAMARK services will also help the City of Bloomington ensure the accuracy of boundary datasets and verify the integrity of the city’s GIS data for computer-aided dispatch (CAD), as well as the transition to NG9-1-1.



Dearborn County recently received federal grant funding for the transition to NG9-1-1. The county’s selection of DATAMARK solutions will ensure its GIS data meets data structure and data quality standards to provide accurate NG9-1-1 call routing. Upon completion, the county’s GIS data will be ready to provision data to any ESInet core services package (ECRF and LVF). The project also enables the county to establish workflows to update their dispatch systems with the same data being provisioned into the ESInet.

“We view DATAMARK as a trusted partner,” said Jared Teaney, 911 Director, Dearborn County. “With public safety and GIS experts, as well as tried-and-true software solutions, the team is able to help the county accomplish its transition to NG9-1-1.”

Funds will be used for DATAMARK services and solutions , including:

DATAMARK VEP (Validate-Edit-Provision) – An industry-leading Software as a Service (SaaS) product that supports ongoing address point, centerline, MSAG, ALI comparisons, ETL, evaluation tools, dissolved boundary checks, and error/validation reporting of geometry, topology, and attribution.

DATAMARK QAP (Quality Assurance Plan) – Assessing the current state of road and addressing workflows.

DATAMARK ACE (Address Comparison and Evaluation) – Comparing master address sources to other sources containing address points (i.e., trash records, parcels, utility databases, etc.) and identifying address candidates not within the master address data source.

The City of Bloomington will receive custom GIS data support services and training that will improve GIS data needed for dispatch and response via the city’s CAD system. This work will also prepare the city’s public safety GIS data for the city’s eventual move to NG9-1-1.

“Assuring the quality of our public safety GIS data is essential to the overall performance of our dispatch system,” said Laura Haley, GIS Manager, City of Bloomington. “We selected the DATAMARK team because of their expertise in both public safety needs and GIS.”

DATAMARK’s team of GIS and public safety experts offer a breadth of knowledge that helps jurisdictions across the United States in their NG9-1-1 transitions. Because DATAMARK VEP does not require a GIS expert to upload, edit, and validate GIS data, all stakeholders can participate in the production of data regardless of GIS experience.

“As they say, location, location, location,” said Brian MacMurdo, Public Safety Subject Matter Expert, DATAMARK , Michael Baker International. “And in our industry, location refers to that of an individual in need of public safety assistance. Both Dearborn County and the city of Bloomington recognize the importance of accurate, high-quality GIS data for public safety. The DATAMARK team of public safety and GIS experts looks forward to working with both clients as they implement our solutions and services.”

About DATAMARK

As trusted advisors in public safety, DATAMARK brings comprehensive, real-world expertise in police, fire, EMS and 9-1-1 leadership roles to Next Generation 9-1-1 transitions. The DATAMARK team leads the industry by shaping rules and legislation, and by building a suite of products and services that ensure accurate emergency response location data in life-critical situations. DATAMARK empowers its team and stakeholder partners to foster trusted relationships and cultivate data integrity for informed decision making. DATAMARK, the public safety GIS team of Michael Baker International, has decades of proven experience in mission-critical government addressing projects. The team works with clients to solve their complex needs, from data quality checks and addressing to workflow analysis and more. Learn more about the company at www.datamarkgis.com and follow DATAMARK on Twitter , LinkedIn and Facebook .

About Michael Baker International

Michael Baker International is a leading provider of engineering and consulting services, including design, planning, architectural, environmental, construction and program management. The company provides its comprehensive range of services and solutions to support U.S. federal, state, and municipal governments, foreign allied governments, and a wide range of commercial clients. Michael Baker’s more than 3,000 employees across nearly 100 locations are committed to a culture of innovation, collaboration and technological advancement to help solve challenges for clients and communities throughout the country. To learn more, visit www.mbakerintl.com .

Media Contacts:

Michelle Allard McMahon, cell: 781-718-3248

Jenna Beaucage, cell: 508-340-6851

datamark@rainierco.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.