Notal Vision secures $25 million in recent funding round for ForeseeHome® and pipeline technologies

Ganot Capital shows continued commitment to company growth through investment

/EIN News/ -- Manassas, VA, Dec. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Notal Vision, Inc., a privately held ophthalmic diagnostic services company focused on advancing eye care with precision medicine by extending disease management from the clinic to the home, is pleased to announce that Ganot Capital is extending the recent funding round to $25 million. The continued investment will enable Notal Vision to support the commercial growth of the company’s current service, ForeseeHome AMD Monitoring Program, as well as further research and development efforts for pipeline technologies.

“Pursuing additional funding has allowed us to expand our ForeseeHome field-based sales team,” explains CEO Kester Nahen, PhD. “We have a proven model that includes low-cost medical devices, an effective artificial intelligence (AI)-driven decision support solution, and a dependable clinical patient engagement platform. With the additional investment, we believe we will be able to prove that partnering with accounts as an extension of their practice will drive deeper adoption of our home diagnostic services.”

The company is also well funded to continue development of the Home OCT platform. Receiving FDA Breakthrough Device status at the end of 2018, and with efforts to establish reimbursement well under way, the home-based OCT will help address the high unmet monitoring need for physicians and their patients alongside anti-VEGF therapy.

“Notal Vision is uniquely positioned to continue to lead the ophthalmic home diagnostic services market.” says Guy Kastav, Chairman of the Board of Notal Vision. “Ganot Capital is an investment company dedicated to improving quality of life for senior citizens. Ganot Capital believes it’s important to help Notal Vision succeed in their mission to help prevent blindness through age-related retinal diseases.”

About Notal Vision

Notal Vision is a diagnostic services company that operates the Notal Vision Diagnostic Clinic a medical provider with a proven platform for engaging patients and AI-enabled analyses of high-volume personalized health data that extends disease management from the clinic to the home to improve vision outcomes, reduce treatment burden, and improve health economics. www.notalvision.com

The ForeseeHome AMD Monitoring Program is an FDA-cleared diagnostic that monitors visual changes in patients at risk of vision loss from undiagnosed wet AMD. The clinical utility for ForeseeHome was established in the Home Monitoring of The Eye (HOME) Study, part of the National Eye Institute-sponsored AREDS2 study, in which 94% of patients using ForeseeHome twice weekly who progressed to wet AMD, maintained 20/40 or better vision compared to only 62% of patients whose diagnosis was at a routine eye exam or a visit triggered by symptoms. Based upon the robust level-1 evidence and compelling clinical outcomes demonstrating the ability to detect choroidal neovascularization (CNV) earlier, the ForeseeHome AMD Monitoring Program gained Medicare coverage in 2016, and is covered by most private insurance. To learn more, visit www.foreseehome.com.

Notal Vision’s Home OCT will enable exudative AMD patients to perform technician-free OCT testing at home with rapid, self-guided fixation – critical components, especially for elderly patients frequently with pre-existing vision loss. The Notal OCT Analyzer (NOATM), a proprietary machine learning algorithm, developed in-house, performs automated analysis of the Home OCT scans and generates a report to the physician when a physician specified change in disease activity is detected. The Notal Vision Diagnostic Clinic sends reports to the treating physician which characterize quantitative changes in fluid. In addition, physicians will be provided 24/7 access to all B-scan images from each home OCT test with the location of the fluid annotated on each B-scan. Following physician receipt of an alert report, patients may be brought to the office for evaluation and treatment at the doctor’s discretion. NOA can also analyze the output of other commercial OCT devices, and published study data indicate that the performance of NOA in detecting disease activity was similar to that of retina physicians when each was compared to a panel of experts. Notal Vision’s Home OCT has the potential to truly individualize and advance retinal disease management.

