PMV Pharma Appoints Leila Alland, M.D., as Chief Medical Officer

/EIN News/ -- CRANBURY, N.J., Dec. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a leader in the discovery and development of p53-targeted small molecule drugs for the treatment of cancer, today announced the appointment of Dr. Leila Alland, M.D., as Chief Medical Officer. Dr. Alland brings over 25 years of experience in oncology to the leadership of PMV Pharma.



“Dr. Alland’s depth of experience and proven leadership in shepherding innovative products from pre-clinical development through approval will be critical as we advance toward the clinic,” said David Mack, Ph.D., President and CEO of PMV Pharma. “We are delighted to welcome Dr. Alland to our team. Her rich background in leading oncology clinical trials and drug development will help define the development strategies for our multiple programs.”

“PMV Pharma is at the forefront of developing transformational products in oncology,” Dr. Alland said. “I am thrilled to join the PMV Pharma team at this important juncture, working alongside PMV Pharma’s highly skilled scientific team to help develop and deliver products to patients in need.”

Dr. Alland will apply her considerable experience in oncology drug development to the leadership of PMV Pharma. Dr. Alland was most recently Chief Medical Officer at Affimed, where she built the clinical team and led the development of several programs. During her career, Dr. Alland held leadership positions at Tarveda Therapeutics, AstraZeneca, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Novartis and Schering-Plough, where she contributed to multiple successful drug approvals. Dr. Alland obtained her medical degree from New York University School of Medicine, completed her post-doctoral training in pediatrics and hematology/oncology at The Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, The New York Hospital and Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center, and served as assistant professor of pediatrics at Albert Einstein College of Medicine.

About PMV Pharma

PMV Pharma was co-founded by Dr. Arnold Levine, one of the discoverers of the p53 protein and a professor emeritus at the Simons Center for Systems Biology at the Institute for Advanced Study. p53 is the most commonly mutated gene in cancer, with over 50 percent of all human tumors containing a p53 mutant protein. PMV Pharma is developing first-in-class p53 and p53 pathway modulators for the treatment of cancer. Bringing together leaders in the field to utilize over three decades of p53 biology, PMV Pharma combines unique biological understanding with pharmaceutical development focus.

PMV Pharma is headquartered in Cranbury, New Jersey. The Company has raised $170 million since its founding in 2013 through investments from NexTech Invest, Viking Global Investors, Boxer Capital of Tavistock Group, Topspin, Euclidean Capital, OrbiMed Advisors, InterWest Partners and Osage University Partners.

Contact:

Mariann Caprino

mcaprino@pmvpharma.com

(917) 242-1087 mobile



