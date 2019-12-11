Vehicle Intelligence Systems Market 2019 Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Strategies and Forecast to 2025

New Study Reports "Vehicle Intelligence Systems Market 2019 Global Market Opportunities, Challenges, Strategies and Forecasts 2025" Has been Added.

Introduction/Report Summary:

Global Vehicle Intelligence Systems Market Size, Status and Forecast to 2025

This report provides in depth study of “Vehicle Intelligence Systems Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Vehicle Intelligence Systems Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

A Vehicle Intelligence System or VIS is meant for the safety of the driver, passengers and pedestrians, and is installed in vehicles. This system is built to analyse how a vehicle is functioning and helps prevent any potential danger with other nearby vehicles. With a significant increase in the number of vehicles on the roads, it has led to increased traffic woes and accidents. The VIS send an alarm signal or intervene automatically to reduce the risk of an accident. The VIS is able to communicate with other vehicles and surroundings to allow the driver to have better and safe driving experience. The VIS essentially function through different types of sensors.

The demand and requirement of greater safety on the roads, along with strict rules imposed by various governments and an increase in vehicular road traffic accidents are the main drivers of the growth of the market. Also, with advancing technology, there is an increased demand for better navigation, better driver assistance and the emergence of alarm systems – all of which are said to boost the market in the coming years.

Key markets

When it comes about the key players of the industry, the names like Continental,

Denso

Delphi

Bosch

Valeo

Autoliv

Wabco

Mobileye

Magna

Infineon etc. do appear at the front Column.

Segmentation

The market for vehicle intelligence system can be segmented based on Type, Application, System and Component.

Based on the type of system, the market can be segmented into:

Road/Lane Tracking System(RTS)

Road/Lane Detecting System(RDS)

Night Vision System(NVS)

Pedestrian Detection System

Based on the application of the vehicle intelligence system, the market can be segmented into:

Passenger Cars

Light Commercial Vehicles

Heavy Commercial Vehicles

Based on the nature of the system, these systems can be segmented into:

Adaptive Cruise Control System

Blind Sport Detection System

Parking Assist System

Traffic Jam Assist System

Drowsiness Monitoring/ Alertness Sensing System

Anti-lock Breaking System(ABS)

Based on the type of component used, the vehicle intelligence system can be segmented into:

Sensor

Processor

Memory

Analog ICS

Regional Analysis

The market for global vehicle intelligence system can be segmented regionally into the following world regions –North America, Europe, China, Japan, South East Asia, India. Among these regions, Europe currently dominates the market and is expected to continue having the largest market share in the coming years due to the presence of major automotive players in these regions.

Industry News

Spireon, the leading vehicle intelligence system company in North America, aims to leverage the CAT M connectivity for its existing telematics base of customers that are running on Curiosity IoT. Another company, Neology, has acquired the Mantis Software platform that is a high-performance and an all-rounder vehicle recognition solution.

