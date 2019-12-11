Green Thumb Industries (GTI) to Open Rise West Palm Beach, Its Sixth Retail Location in Florida and 35th in the Nation, on December 11

/EIN News/ -- CHICAGO and WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Dec. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Green Thumb Industries Inc. (GTI) (CSE: GTII) (OTCQX: GTBIF), a leading national cannabis consumer packaged goods company and owner of Rise™ and Essence retail stores, today announced it will open Rise West Palm Beach, its sixth retail location in Florida and 35th in the nation, on December 11.



“We are thrilled to open our sixth Rise location in Florida and 16th store this year as we continue our expansion throughout the state and country,” said GTI Founder and Chief Executive Officer Ben Kovler. “We remain focused on scaling the business in Florida and across our 12 markets.”

Rise™ currently has locations in Bonita Springs, Deerfield Beach, Hallandale Beach, Oviedo and Pinellas Park. GTI entered the Florida market in 2019 and operates a manufacturing facility in Homestead where it cultivates and produces GTI’s branded cannabis products including its flagship brand Rythm and The Feel Collection. Rise™ also offers delivery to registered cardholders in Florida via orders placed at risecannabis.com or calling the store directly.

The number of registered patients in Florida has grown rapidly over the past year, increasing from about 202,000 in December 2018 to more than 413,000 in December 2019. Those interested in the state’s medical marijuana program can visit http://knowthefactsmmj.com.

Rise West Palm Beach is located at 430 Clematis Street in West Palm Beach. Hours are Tuesday through Friday 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

About Green Thumb Industries:

Green Thumb Industries (GTI), a national cannabis consumer packaged goods company and retailer, is dedicated to providing dignified access to cannabis while giving back to the communities in which they serve. GTI manufactures and distributes a portfolio of branded cannabis products including Rythm, Dogwalkers, Dr. Solomon’s, The Feel Collection, incredibles and Beboe, among others. The company also owns and operates rapidly growing national retail cannabis stores called Rise™ and Essence. Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, GTI has 13 manufacturing facilities, licenses for 96 retail locations and operations across 12 U.S. markets. Established in 2014, GTI employs over 1,300 people and serves thousands of patients and customers each year. GTI was named a Best Workplace 2018 by Crain’s Chicago Business. More information is available at GTIgrows.com .

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains statements which may constitute “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements regarding the plans, intentions, beliefs and current expectations of GTI with respect to future business activities. Forward-looking information is often identified by the words “may,” “would,” “could,” “should,” “will,” “intend,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” or similar expressions and include information regarding the future direction and business objectives of GTI. The forward‐looking information in this news release is based upon the expectations, estimates, projections, assumptions and views of future events which management believes to be reasonable in the circumstances and expectations relating to general economic and market conditions. Any forward‐looking information speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and, except as required by law, GTI does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward‐looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. The forward‐looking information in this news release is subject to a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ from those express or implied. When considering these forward‐looking statements, readers should keep in mind the risk factors and other cautionary statements in GTI’s public filings with the applicable securities regulatory authorities on SEDAR at www.sedar.com, including the risk factors set out in GTI’s annual information form dated July 10, 2018.

The Canadian Securities Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Investor Contact:

Jennifer Dooley

Chief Strategy Officer

InvestorRelations@gtigrows.com

310-622-8257

Media Contact

Linda Marsicano

VP, Corporate Communications

lmarsicano@gtigrows.com

773-354-2004

Source: Green Thumb Industries

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8d03d42d-e261-4e94-8eb6-30c7d02da35f

Rise West Palm Beach Rise West Palm Beach opens to the public on Wednesday, December 11 and is Green Thumb Industries' sixth retail location in Florida.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.