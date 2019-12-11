Analysis of the Chinese Mattress Market, 2010-2021: Industry Value & Volume, Production, Supply Structure, Top Players, Distribution Systems

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Dec. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Mattress Market in China" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides a detailed overview of the mattress market in China, through the 2010-2018 series of data and 2019 preliminary estimates for Chinese production, consumption, imports and exports of mattresses, market forecasts up to 2021, analysis of the production and the retail system and information on leading manufacturers.



Mattress Manufacturing in China - Production, Materials, and Suppliers: Historical data for mattress production in China, both in value and volume, and a benchmark with major mattress producing countries in the world.



Mattress production in China is broken down by:

Filling materials (innersprings and non-innersprings)

Major producing areas

A selection of leading mattress industry suppliers (filling materials, mattress machinery, innerspring units) with company name and websites completes the analysis.



The Chinese Mattress Market - Status and Prospects: Historical data, current market size and forecasts for the years 2020 and 2021. A global view within the major markets for mattress consumption is also provided. The analysis is carried out through data on local major demand determinants (disposable income, population, urbanization, investments in residential and non-residential building). Consumers' trends and preferences are also indicated.



The Competitive System - Top Players in The Chinese Mattress Market: The analysis of the competitive system identifies the leading Chinese manufacturers by mattress production, sales and exports. Company profiles of the Top 30 Chinese mattresses manufacturers set forth data on total company's turnover, number of employees, export share, mattress turnover, manufacturing plants localization and company's distribution channels. The report also includes a selection of 47 leading international mattresses manufacturers operating in China, with description of their distribution strategies.



The Supply Structure: The supply structure of the Chinese mattress industry is analysed by degree of specialization, workforce (number of employees), filling materials and price segmentation (super premium, premium and mass markets). A selection of leading Chinese mattress manufacturers active in each segment is also provided.



International Trade of Mattresses: Chinese mattress imports and exports of mattresses are broken down by country and by geographical region of origin/destination.



The Distribution System: Trends of the major sales channels for mattresses, including short profiles of the leading furniture chains. A focus on the hospitality segment includes data and trends on the hotel room stock and a list of major mattresses manufacturers serving the hospitality segment.



New in this year edition - Insights on e-commerce in the Chinese mattress market: estimates of the online mattress sales in China in 2018, a selection of Chinese online retailers selling mattresses (with websites and estimated e-commerce sales) and list of Chinese mattress manufacturers selling online.



Around 250 Considered Companies: Company's addresses, websites and product portfolio for key operators among which manufacturers, suppliers, and retailers are included.

