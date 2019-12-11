Esports Entertainment Group Announces Closing of $1 Million Private Placement

/EIN News/ -- BIRKIRKARA, Malta, Dec. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via OTC PR WIRE – Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (OTCQB: GMBL) (or the "Company"), a licensed online gambling company with a focus on esports wagering and 18+ gaming, is pleased to announce the closing, on December 6, 2019, of the final tranche of its private placement offering (the “Offering”) whereby the Company entered into securities purchase agreements (the “Purchase Agreements”) with four (4) accredited investors (the “Investors”). Pursuant to the Purchase Agreements, in the final tranche, the Company issued the Investors convertible promissory notes (the “Notes”) in the aggregate principal amount of $550,000 (including a 10% original issue discount) and Warrants to purchase an aggregate of 916,667 shares of the Company’s common stock, par value $0.001 per share (the “Warrants”).



The Notes accrue interest at a rate of 5% per annum and are initially convertible into shares of the Company’s common stock at a conversion price of $0.60 per share, subject to adjustment. The Notes contain customary events of default and mature one year from the date of issuance.

Pursuant to the Purchase Agreements, each Investor was entitled to 100% Warrant coverage, such that such Investor received the same number of Warrants to purchase shares of the Company’s common stock as is the number of shares of common stock initially issuable upon conversion of its Note as of the date of issuance. The Warrants are exercisable for a period of three (3) years from the date of issuance at a price of $0.75 per share, subject to adjustment.

Grant Johnson, CEO of Esports Entertainment Group, stated: “This is another major milestone for our Company. This financing will allow us to complete initiatives that have been announced over the past several months, as we look towards building our business and our brand in order to return shareholder value.”

Joseph Gunnar & Co., LLC acted as Placement Agent in connection with the Offering.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the securities, nor will there be any sale of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of such jurisdiction.

This press release is available on our Online Investor Relations Community for shareholders and potential shareholders to ask questions, receive answers and collaborate with management in a fully moderated forum https://agoracom.com/ir/EsportsEntertainmentGroup

RedChip investor relations Esports Entertainment Group Investor Page:

http://www.gmblinfo.com

ABOUT ESPORTS ENTERTAINMENT GROUP

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. is a licensed online gambling company with a focus on esports wagering and 18+ gaming. Esports Entertainment offers bet exchange style wagering on esports events in a licensed, regulated and secure platform to the global esports audience at vie.gg . In addition, Esports Entertainment intends to offer users from around the world the ability to participate in multi-player mobile and PC video game tournaments for cash prizes. Esports Entertainment is led by a team of industry professionals and technical experts from the online gambling and the video game industries, and esports. The Company holds a license to conduct online gambling and 18+ gaming on a global basis in Curacao, Kingdom of the Netherlands. The Company maintains offices in Malta and Warsaw, Poland. Esports Entertainment common stock is listed on the OTCQB under the symbol GMBL. For more information visit www.esportsentertainmentgroup.com



FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

The information contained herein includes forward-looking statements. These statements relate to future events or to our future financial performance, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond our control and which could, and likely will, materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Any forward-looking statement reflects our current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to our operations, results of operations, growth strategy and liquidity. We assume no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future. The safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 protects companies from liability for their forward-looking statements if they comply with the requirements of the Act.

Contact:

Corporate Finance

+356-2757-7000 (Malta)

ir@esportsentertainmentgroup.com



Media & Investor Relations Inquiries

AGORACOM

ESPO@agoracom.com

http://agoracom.com/ir/eSportsEntertainmentGroup

U.S. Investor Relations

RedChip

Dave Gentry

407-491-4498

info@redchip.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.