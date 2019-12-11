Seabulk Initiates State of the Art Newbuild Tug Program

/EIN News/ -- FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Dec. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Seabulk Towing Holdings Inc. (“Seabulk” or the “Company”), a subsidiary of SEACOR Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CKH) (“SEACOR”), announced today that it has contracted with Alabama-based Master Boat Builders, Inc. for the construction of four 80 metric ton bollard pull harbor tugs with an expected delivery beginning in the second half of 2021 through early 2022.



Two of the newbuilds will augment the Company’s existing Rotortug fleet and feature updates to the advanced Rotortug design, which has proven to be highly capable within the Company’s port system.

The other two Azimuth Stern Drive newbuilds will be equipped with diesel mechanical and electric motor propulsion systems. These vessels represent Seabulk’s initial investment in hybrid power towing assets and will operate alongside the Company’s existing harbor fleet in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico and the U.S. East Coast. The design for these tugs includes arrangements that will allow for the future installation of batteries, providing greener solutions to meet our customers’ needs.

“These tugs represent the latest in technological innovation and showcase our responsiveness to structural and environmental stewardship changes in the shipping sector,” said Daniel Thorogood, president of Seabulk. He further stated, “This order highlights Seabulk’s ongoing commitment to support growth in our core markets and provide the best available equipment to serve our customers’ developing demands.”

About Seabulk

Seabulk Towing Holdings Inc. provides ship assist services in seven U.S. Gulf of Mexico and Florida coast ports, along with customized solution-based offshore towing for short- and long-term project requirements.

About SEACOR

SEACOR Holdings Inc. is a diversified holding company with interests in domestic and international transportation and logistics, crisis and emergency management, and clean fuel and power solutions. SEACOR is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol CKH.

