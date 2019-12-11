Athenex Announces Details of Investor Event and Webcast at SABCS on December 13, 2019

/EIN News/ -- BUFFALO, N.Y., Dec. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATNX), a global biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of cancer and related conditions, today announced the details for its upcoming event for the investment community, that will follow its oral presentation at the 2019 San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium (SABCS). The event will also be webcasted for those unable to attend in person.

The event will feature presentations by Clinical Experts, who will present and review the results from the scientific session earlier that day at SABCS entitled “Oral Paclitaxel with Encequidar: The first orally administered paclitaxel shown to be superior to IV paclitaxel on confirmed response and survival with less neuropathy: a Phase III clinical study in metastatic breast cancer.” Members of Athenex’s management team will also be present to discuss the results.

Participating Clinical Experts

Hope S. Rugo, MD: Dr. Rugo is a professor of medicine and the Director of Breast Oncology and Clinical Trials Education at the UCSF Helen Diller Family Comprehensive Cancer Center. She is a principal investigator of multiple clinical trials focusing on combining novel targeted therapeutics with standard treatment to improve the treatment of both early and late stage breast cancer, and has published widely in this area. Her current research interests include immunotherapy and combinations of targeted agents in the treatment of breast cancer to overcome resistance. Dr. Rugo is the co-chair of the Triple Negative Working Group and an active member of the Translational Breast Cancer Research Consortium (TBCRC), and is the principal investigator of several TBCRC trials including a multi-center immunotherapy trial funded by the Breast Cancer Research Foundation (BCRF). She is an active member of the Alliance (formerly CALGB) Breast Committee, as well as ASCO, where she serves on the Guidelines Committee and as an editor for the Education Committee. Dr. Rugo is a graduate of the University of Pennsylvania School of Medicine.

Gerardo Antonio Umanzor, MD: Dr. Umanzor is a Medical Oncologist and member of the faculty at Liga Contra el Cáncer, Honduras. Liga Contra el Cáncer is a non-profit NGO, and unique organization in Honduras, that provides high quality health care to the poor, for little to no cost. Dr. Umanzor also has his own oncology practice (Centro Oncológico Integral) in the Hospital del Valle in San Pedro Sula, and is an investigator with DEMEDICA, a center dedicated to clinical trials. He graduated as a Medical Doctor from the Universidad Nacional de Honduras. Dr. Umanzor completed his residency in medical oncology at the Hospital Universitario de Valencia, Spain where he participated in multiple clinical trials investigating immuno-oncology and targeted therapies in patients with breast, colon, lung, central nervous system cancers, and melanoma. He is an active member of ASCO, ESMO, EACR, and SEOM. Dr. Umanzor is the lead investigator in the Phase III trial of oral paclitaxel with encequidar for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer.

Event and Webcast Information

The live Investor event and webcast will take place on Friday, December 13, 2019 beginning at 5:30pm CT (6:30pm ET) in San Antonio, Texas, and will be followed by a reception. For additional information and/or to RSVP to attend in person, please send an email to sparigian@lifesciadvisors.com . For those unable to attend in person, a live webcast and replay of the event will be accessible here and also via the News & Events page on the Investor Relations tab of the Athenex website (www.athenex.com). Webcast participants who wish to ask a question during the live Q&A, can submit their requests via email to questions@lifesciadvisors.com .

Athenex Exhibit Booth at SABCS

Attendees at SABCS are invited to visit the exhibit booth hosted by Athenex Oncology at the conference (booth #629), December 11 to 13, from 10:45am to 5pm CT daily.

The Orascovery platform was initially developed by Hanmi Pharmaceuticals and licensed exclusively to Athenex for all major worldwide territories except Korea, which is retained by Hanmi.

About Athenex, Inc.

Founded in 2003, Athenex, Inc. is a global clinical stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to becoming a leader in the discovery, development and commercialization of next generation drugs for the treatment of cancer. Athenex is organized around three platforms, including an Oncology Innovation Platform, a Commercial Platform and a Global Supply Chain Platform. The Company’s current clinical pipeline is derived from four different platform technologies: (1) Orascovery, based on non-absorbed P-glycoprotein inhibitor, (2) Src kinase inhibition, (3) T-cell receptor-engineered T-cells (TCR-T), and (4) Arginine deprivation therapy. Athenex’s employees worldwide are dedicated to improving the lives of cancer patients by creating more active and tolerable treatments. Athenex has offices in Buffalo and Clarence, New York; Cranford, New Jersey; Houston, Texas; Chicago, Illinois; Hong Kong; Taipei, Taiwan; multiple locations in Chongqing, China; Manchester, UK; Guatemala City, Guatemala and Buenos Aires, Argentina. For more information, please visit www.athenex.com .

