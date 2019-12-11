Fraser Institute Media Advisory: New study on education spending and student enrolment coming Thursday, Dec. 12

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Thursday, Dec. 12, the Fraser Institute will release a new study on public education in Canada.



Education Spending in Public Schools in Canada, 2020 Edition spotlights changes in spending and student enrolment levels in every province over a recent five-year period and also highlights how education spending is allocated.

A news release with additional information will be issued via GlobeNewswire at 5:00 a.m. (Eastern) on Dec. 12.

