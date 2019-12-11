Implantable Medical Devices Market Size US$ 153.8 Bn By 2026

/EIN News/ -- Acumen Research and Consulting, Recently Published Report on “Implantable Medical Devices Market Size, Share, Growth Opportunities and Forecast, 2019 - 2026”



LOS ANGELES, Dec. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global implantable medical devices market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 7.3% from 2019 to 2026 and reach the market value of around US$ 153.8 billion by 2026.

Free Download Sample Report Pages for Better understanding@ https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/request-sample/1639

North America accounted for the largest share of the implantable medical devices market in 2018. This can be attributed to the local presence of major market players, technological advancement and development of next generation implantable devices that increase the provider as well as the patient’s confidence in products. The demand of implants is expected to increase continuously during the forecast period due to an increase in chronic condition patient’s population including chronic heart failure and osteoarthritis. However, the insurance provider’s tight control over implantation costs is anticipated to limit the growth of the market in the region. Asia Pacific is expected to propel the market growth at the fastest rate over the forecast period due to investment by market players, a large number of the targeted patient population, and increasing disposable income. Medical centers and hospitals along with research institutes collaborated with implantable devices companies around the world.

Based on the product, the market has been segmented into dental implants, breast implants, orthopedic implants, cardiovascular implants, intraocular lenses, and other implants. In 2018, the orthopedic devices segment accounted for the largest share of the market and is expected to maintain its share during the forecast period. This can be attributed to safety enhancements due to technological advancement in the field. Furthermore, lifestyle changes responsible for the growing prevalence of musculoskeletal disorders, increasing sports and accidental injuries, and the development of minimally invasive surgeries. The cardiovascular implantable devices segment is anticipated to boost the market growth during the forecast period. This can be attributed to the high focus of market players for developing new generation pacing devices that significantly improve the patient’s quality of life and reduce mortality in greater pricing flexibility. Others segment include neurostimulator, orthobiologics, facial implants, and trauma &craniomaxillofacial implants.

View Detail Information with Complete TOC@ https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/implantable-medical-devices-market

Some of the key market players operating in the implantable medical devices industry include Abbott Laboratories, Boston Scientific Corporation, Biotronik SE & Co. KG, Cardinal Health, Inc., C. R. Bard, Inc., CONMED Corporation, Globus Medical, Inc., Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corporation, LivaNova PLC, Johnson & Johnson, NuVasive, Inc., Medtronic plc, Smith & Nephew plc, St. Jude Medical, Inc., InstitutStraumann AG., Wright Medical Group N.V., Stryker Corporation, and Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. The development, approval, and commercialization of technologically advanced products along with the geographical expansion are the key strategies being adopted by the players in the industry.

Some of the key observations regarding the implantable medical devices industry include:

In October 2019, NeuroRecovery Technologies merged with GTX Medical to develop two technologies for spinal cord injury patients: Targeted Epidural Spine Stimulation (TESS), a spinal cord implant which is a stimulation system with real-time motion feedback and Transcutaneous Spinal Cord Stimulation (tSCS). The merged entity is now known as GTX medical BV.

In May 2019, Abbott launched new generation heart implantable monitor for accurate detection of arrhythmia. The Confirm Rx insertable cardiac monitor (ICM), an implantable device offers more accurate monitoring of heart rhythm for 24*7.

In May 2019, Murj launched implantable cardiac device management software, Murj 2.0. This provides a 360-degree view of cardiac implant patient data. The Murj 2.0 is cloud-based software that manages all cardiac implants such as the defibrillator, pacemakers, and loop recorders.

In April 2019, Biotronik launched the entire Acticor device family including Acticor DX and CRT-DX devices, single pass and dual chamber defibrillation systems.

In September 2018, Johnson & Johnson acquired Emerging Implant Technologies (EIT) GmbH to expand its portfolio in minimally invasive and open fusion surgeries spinal implants. EIT is a Germany based private firm that manufactures 3D-printed titanium interbody implants used for spinal fusion surgery.

In July 2018, SCHOTT acquired Primoceler to expand its electronic implantable devices portfolio by using Primoceler’s hermetic packaging technology. Primoceler has a micro bonding method which uses laser technology to manufacture ultra-miniature electronic, vacuum-tight, and optical devices without any added material or heat.

Request for Customization@ https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/request-customization/1639

The report is readily available and can be dispatched immediately after payment confirmation.

Buy this premium research report@ https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/buy-now/0/1639

If you would like to place an order or have any questions, please feel free to contact at sales@acumenresearchandconsulting.com | +1 407 915 4157 OR +1 408 900 9135

For Latest Update Follow Us:

https://twitter.com/AcumenRC

https://www.facebook.com/acumenresearchandconsulting

https://www.linkedin.com/company/acumen-research-and-consulting/







EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.