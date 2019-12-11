Thailand Tire Market Study & Forecast, 2019-2025 - Radial Tires are the Key Revenue Generating Segment

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Dec. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Thailand Tire Market (2019-2025): Market Forecast By Origin (Local Manufacturing And Imports), By Types (Radial Tires And Bias Tires), By End Users (OEM And Replacement), By Vehicle Types (Trucks And Bus, Light Trucks, Two-Wheelers And Passenger Cars) And Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Thailand's Tire Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 2.5% during 2019-2025.

This report comprehensively covers the market by origin, types, vehicle types and end-users. The report provides an unbiased and detailed analysis of the on-going trends, opportunities/high growth areas, market drivers which would help the stakeholders to device and align their market strategies according to the current and future market dynamics.

Thailand has witnessed robust growth in tire sales in past few years on account of rising automotive fleet, growing middle-income population, developing transportation infrastructure and rising automotive exports in the countries. The country is the export hub for tires in the South East Asia region.



Steady automotive manufacturing driven by rising vehicle exports would present favorable opportunities for the growth of tire market during the forecast period. Radial tires are the key revenue generating segment in the overall tire market, owing to high installations of radial tires in vehicles due to its better puncture resistance, flexible sidewalls and lower life-cycle cost.



Passenger car tires are the leading revenue generating segment in the overall Thailand tire market owing to an increase in passenger car fleet size and establishment of new automobile manufacturers in the country. Majority of the tire brands have a manufacturing facility in the country due to favorable trade policy by the government.

The trade war between USA and China, along with ease availability of raw materials, has made Thailand a top destination for tire companies to set up their base of operation. Additionally, majority of the output in the country produced is for export rather than local consumption.



Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary



2. Introduction



3. Thailand Tire Market Overview

3.1 Thailand Country Indicators

3.2 Thailand Tire Market Revenues and Volume, 2016-2025F

3.3 Thailand Tire Market -Industry Life Cycle, 2018

3.4 Thailand Tire Market -Porter's Five Force Model



4. Thailand Tire Market Dynamics

4.1 Impact Analysis

4.2 Market Drivers

4.3 Market Restraints



5. Thailand Tire Market Overview, By Origin

5.1 Thailand Tire Market Revenues and Volume Share, By Origin, 2018 & 2025F

5.1.1 Thailand Tire Market Revenues and Volume, By Origin, 2016-2025F

5.1.1.1 Thailand Local Manufactured Tire Market Revenues and Volume, 2016-2025F

5.1.1.2 Thailand Imported Tire Market Revenues and Volume, 2016-2025F



6. Thailand Tire Market Overview, By End User

6.1 Thailand Tire Market Revenues and Volume Share, By End Users, 2018 & 2025F

6.1.1 Thailand Tire Market Revenues and Volume, By End Users, 2016-2025F

6.1.1.1 Thailand Tire Market Revenues and Volume, By OEM, 2016-2025F

6.1.1.2 Thailand Tire Market Revenues and Volume, By Replacement, 2016-2025F



7. Thailand Tire Market Overview, By Vehicle Types

7.1 Thailand Tire Market Revenues and Volume Share, By Vehicle Types, 2018 & 2025F

7.2 Thailand Passenger Car Tire Market Revenues and Volume, 2016-2025F

7.2.1 Thailand Passenger Car Tire Market Revenues and Volume Share, By Origin, 2018 & 2025F

7.2.1.1 Thailand Passenger Car Tire Market Revenues and Volume, By Origin, 2016-2025F

7.3 Thailand Truck and Bus Tire Market Revenues and Volume, 2016-2025F

7.3.1 Thailand Truck and Bus Tire Market Revenues and Volume Share, By Origin, 2018 & 2025F

7.3.1.1 Thailand Truck and Bus Tire Market Revenues and Volume, By Origin, 2016-2025F

7.3.2 Thailand Truck and Bus Tire Market Revenues and Volume Share, By Types, 2018 & 2025F

7.3.2.1 Thailand Truck and Bus Tire Market Revenues and Volume, By Types, 2016-2025F

7.3.2.1.1 Thailand Truck and Bus Radial Tire Market Revenues and Volume, 2016-2025F

7.3.2.1.2 Thailand Truck and Bus Bias Tire Market Revenues and Volume, 2016-2025F

7.4 Thailand Light Truck Tire Market Revenues and Volume, 2016-2025F

7.4.1 Thailand Light Truck Tire Market Revenues and Volume Share, By Origin, 2018 & 2025F

7.4.1.1 Thailand Light Truck Tire Market Revenues and Volume, By Origin, 2016-2025F

7.4.2 Thailand Light Truck Tire Market Revenues and Volume Share, By Types, 2018 & 2025F

7.4.2.1 Thailand Light Truck Tire Market Revenues and Volume, By Types, 2016-2025F

7.4.2.1.1 Thailand Light Truck Radial Tire Market Revenues and Volume, 2016-2025F

7.4.2.1.2 Thailand Light Truck Bias Tire Market Revenues and Volume, 2016-2025F

7.5 Thailand Two Wheeler Tire Market Revenues and Volume, 2016-2025F

7.5.1 Thailand Two Wheeler Tire Market Revenue and Volume Share, By Origin, 2018 & 2025F

7.5.1.1 Thailand Two Wheeler Tire Market Revenues and Volume, By Origin, 2016-2025F



8. Thailand Tire Market - Key Performance Indicators



9. Thailand Tire Market Opportunity Assessment

9.1 Thailand Tire Market Opportunity Assessment, By Origin, 2025F

9.2 Thailand Tire Market Opportunity Assessment, By Vehicle Type, 2025F

9.3 Thailand Tire Market Opportunity Assessment, By End User, 2025F



10. Thailand Tire Market - Competitive Landscape

10.1 Thailand Tire Market Competitive Benchmarking, By Tires

10.2 Thailand Tire Market Revenue Share, By Company, 2018



11. Company Profiles

11.1. Bridgestone Holdings (Thailand) Co. Ltd.

11.2. Michelin Thailand

11.3. Goodyear (Thailand) Public Company Limited

11.4. Giti Tire Pte. Ltd.

11.5. Hankook Tire Thailand Co. Ltd.

11.6. Maxxis International - Thailand

11.7. Continental Tires (Thailand) Company Limited

11.8. Sumitomo Rubber (Thailand) Co. Ltd.

11.9. Yokohama Tire Sales (Thailand) Company Limited

11.10. Triangle Tyre Co. Ltd.



12. Key Strategic Recommendations



