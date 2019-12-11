Global Digital Oilfield Markets, 2014-2019 & 2024 - Featuring Profiles of Kongsberg Gruppen, Schlumberger, Halliburton, Baker Hughes, National Oilwell Varco, Siemens, and More

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Dec. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Digital Oilfield Market - Analysis By Technology, End-Process, Application, By Region, By Country (2019 Edition): Opportunities and Forecast (2019-2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Digital Oilfield Market was valued at USD 23,235.15 Million in the year 2018.



Growing Exploration & Production (E&P) activities across the globe, exploration of shale resources as well as CAPEX improvement in upstream sector, technological advancements coupled with the rising demand for reduction in production costs as well as growing safety concerns are the major factors impelling the market growth. Further, environmental benefits include reduction in CO2 emission and avoiding oil spills which has been propelling the digital oilfield market.



Global Digital Oilfield market has gained importance as increasing consumption requirement influences the exploration of offshore oilfields using digital technologies like Big Data, IIoT (Industrial Internet of Things), SCADA system, sensors, real-time data analysis, robots and drones. These markets are influenced by many factors including fluctuating crude oil and natural gas prices, changing consumer preferences, growing concern to reduce greenhouse emission and the overall strength of the economy.



Based on the End Process, the Production Optimization is estimated to account for the largest share over the forecast period. It includes measuring, modelling, analyzing and prioritizing functions to implement in a well or reservoir to improve its productivity.



Among the regions, Americas currently leads the Digital Oilfield market owing to considerable investments planned in offshore deep water and ultra-deep water drilling activities and growing number of oil and gas wells. Moreover, countries like China, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Iran are expected to grow faster owing to increased investment in the upstream sector.



Key Topics Covered



1. Report scope & Methodology

1.1 Scope of the Report

1.2 Research Methodology

1.3 Executive Summary



2. Strategic Recommendations

2.1 Ongoing Collaborations including joint ventures, mergers and acquisitions to expand the business

2.2 Contribution in Research and Development activities to expand the implementation of digitalization in oilfields



3. Global Oil & Gas Industry Outlook



4. Global Digital Oilfield Market: Sizing and Forecast

4.1 Market Size, By Value, Year 2014-2024



5. Global Digital Oilfield Market Segmentation By Technology (By Value)

5.1 Competitive Scenario of Global Digital Oilfield: By Technology

5.2 Hardware - Market Size and Forecast (2019-2024)

5.3 Software & Services - Market Size and Forecast (2019-2024)

5.4 Data Storage Solutions - Market Size and Forecast (2019-2024)



6. Global Digital Oilfield Market Segmentation By End-Process (By Value)

6.1 Competitive Scenario of Global Digital Oilfield: By End Process

6.2 Reservoir Optimization - Market Size and Forecast (2019-2024)

6.3 Production Optimization - Market Size and Forecast (2019-2024)

6.4 Drilling Optimization - Market Size and Forecast (2019-2024)

6.5 Others - Market Size and Forecast (2019-2024)



7. Global Digital Oilfield Market Segmentation By Application (By Value)

7.1 Competitive Scenario of Global Digital Oilfield: By Application

7.2 Offshore Application - Market Size and Forecast (2019-2024)

7.3 Onshore Application - Market Size and Forecast (2019-2024)



8. Global Digital Oilfield Market: Regional Analysis

8.1 Competitive Scenario of Global Digital Oilfield: By Region



9. Americas Digital Oilfield Market: Segmentation By Technology, End-Process, Application (2019-2024)

9.1 Americas Digital Oilfield Market: Size and Forecast (2019-2024)

9.2 Americas Digital Oilfield Market - Prominent Companies

9.3 Market Segmentation By Technology (Hardware, Software & Services, data Storage Solutions)

9.4 Market Segmentation By End-Process (Reservoir Optimization, Production Optimization, Drilling Optimization, Others)

9.5 Market Segmentation By Application (Offshore, Onshore)

9.6 Americas Digital Oilfield Market: Country Analysis

9.7 Market Opportunity Chart of Americas Digital Oilfield Market - By Country, By Value (Year-2024)

9.8 Competitive Scenario of Americas Digital Oilfield: By Country



10. Europe Digital Oilfield Market: Segmentation By Technology, End-Process, Application (2019-2024)



11. Asia Pacific Digital Oilfield Market: Segmentation By Technology, End-Process, Application (2019-2024)



12. Middle East & Africa Digital Oilfield Market: Segmentation By Technology, End-Process, Application (2019-2024)



13. Global Digital Oilfield Market Dynamics



14. Market Attractiveness and Strategic Analysis

14.1 Market Attractiveness

14.2 Strategic Analysis



15. Competitive Landscape

15.1 Market Share Analysis

15.2 Competitive Positioning (Leaders, Challengers, Followers, Niche Players)

15.3 SWOT Analysis

15.4 Porter's Five Force Analysis



16. Company Profiles (Business Description, Financial Analysis, Business Strategy)

16.1 Kongsberg Gruppen

16.2 Schlumberger

16.3 Halliburton

16.4 Baker Hughes Inc.

16.5 National Oilwell Varco

16.6 Siemens

16.7 Honeywell International

16.8 Weir Group

16.9 Weatherford International

16.10 Sinopec Corporation



