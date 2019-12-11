World Sports Nutrition Market Analysis, 2014-2018 with Industry Forecasting to 2024

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Dec. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Sports Nutrition Market (2019 Edition) - Analysis By Product Type (Powder, Sports Bars, Sports Drinks, Others), By Distribution Channel, By Region, By Country: Opportunities and Forecast (2019-2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Sports Nutrition market was valued at USD 14,596.45 Million in the year 2018.



The market is expected to grow due to a number of factors including rapid urbanization in emerging economies, rising health concern among the consumers across all the regions and escalating numbers of gyms, fitness centres and health clubs. In addition, ever growing urban and working population and their rising income is fuelling the Sports Nutrition market.



The market is primarily driven by rise in adoption of healthy lifestyle, growing urbanization, increasing disposable income, expansion of online marketplace, social media impact, escalating number of muscle and fitness enthusiasts.



Growing demand for different Ready-to-Drink (RTD) and Ready-to-Eat (RTE) products, vegan products (plant based products) and bars among millennials and Generation Z has been generating a worthwhile opportunity for the makers of sports nutrition products. Therefore, such kind of innovative products are anticipated to fuel the market growth of sports nutrition products.



Among the regions, North America Sports Nutrition Market will continue to be the largest market in the forecast period, majorly driven by increased disposable income, rising health awareness, rapid e-commerce growth and government initiatives for health awareness across the region.



Scope of the Report



Global Sports Nutrition Market (Actual Period: 2014-2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024)

Sports Nutrition Market - Size, Growth, Forecast

Analysis by Product Type: Powders, Bars, Sports Drinks, Others

By Distribution Channel: Chemists/Pharmacies, Direct Selling, Drugstores, Health food shops, Hypermarkets, Supermarkets, Healthcare Specialty Retail, Consumer healthcare non-grocery, Internet Retailing, Others

Regional Sports Nutrition Market (Actual Period: 2014-2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024)

Country Analysis - U.S., Canada, U.K., Germany and China (Actual Period: 2014-2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024)

Other Report Highlights

Competitive Landscape

Leading Companies

Market Dynamics - Drivers and Restraints

Market Trends

SWOT Analysis

Company Analysis - Glanbia, Abbott Laboratories, Herbalife Nutrition, MusclePharm Corporation, GNC Holdings

Key Topics Covered



1. Research Methodology



2. Executive Summary



3. Strategic Recommendations

3.1 Research and development in Product improvement

3.2 Transformation in retail client experience



4. Global Sports Nutrition Market: Product Overview



5. Global Sports Nutrition Market: An Analysis

5.1 Global Sports Nutrition Market Size, By Value, 2017-2024 (USD Million)

5.2 Global Economic & Industrial Statistics

5.3 Global Sports Nutrition Market- Segment Analysis

5.3.1 Global Sports Nutrition Market, By Product Type Market Share

5.3.2 Global Sports Nutrition Market: By Type, By Value, 2017-2024 (USD Million)

5.3.3 Market Opportunity Chart of Global Sports Nutrition Market - By Type (Year- 2024)

5.3.4 Global Sports Nutrition Market, By Distribution Channel Market Share

5.3.5 Global Sports Nutrition Market: By Distribution Channel, By Value, 2017-2024 (USD Million)

5.3.6 Market Opportunity Chart of Global Sports Nutrition Market - By Distribution Channel (Year- 2024)



6. Global Sports Nutrition Market: Regional Analysis

6.1 Global Sports Nutrition Market Share, By Region, 2018 (%)

6.2 Global Sports Nutrition Market Share, By Region, 2024 (%)

6.3 Market Opportunity Chart of Global Sports Nutrition Market - By Region (Year- 2024)



7. North America Sports Nutrition Market: An Analysis



8. Europe Sports Nutrition Market: An Analysis



9. APAC Sports Nutrition Market: An Analysis



10. RoW Sports Nutrition Market: An Analysis



11. Global Sports Nutrition Market Dynamics

11.1 Market Drivers

11.1.1 Rising Adoption for Healthy Lifestyle

11.1.2 Rapid E-Commerce Growth

11.1.3 Influence of Social Networking Sites

11.2 Market Restraints

11.2.1 Increasing Market Competition

11.2.2 Counterfeit Product Availability at Large

11.3 Market Trends

11.3.1 The Rise in Consumption of Varied Nutrition Products

11.3.2 Rise in Weight Management by Individuals



12. SWOT Analysis



13. Market Share of Leading Global Companies

13.1 Global Market Share - Sports Nutrition Market (2018)

13.2 Global Market Share - Powdered Products Market (2018)

13.3 Global Market Share - Sports Bar Market (2018)

13.4 Global Market Share - Sports Drinks Market 2018)



14. Product Benchmarking



15. Competitive Landscape



16. Company Profiles

16.1 Glanbia plc.

16.1.1 Business Overview

16.1.2 Recent Developments

16.1.3 Financial Overview: Annual Revenue

16.1.4 Segmental Overview: Net Revenue

16.2 Abbott Laboratories

16.3 Herbalife Nutrition Ltd.

16.4 MusclePharm Corporation

16.5 GNC Holdings, Inc.



