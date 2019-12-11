Worldwide Data Center Generator Markets, Forecast to 2024 - Growing Adoption of Modular Power Infrastructure & DRUPS Systems Drive the Market

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Dec. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Data Center Generator Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global data center generator market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 4% by 2024.



The growing focus on high availability services and the overcoming power reliability challenge are contributing to the growth of the global data center generator market. The emergence of edge computing is leading to the development of facilities in secondary data center markets. The secondary market has low power reliability; hence, the importance of power backup equipment is high.



Also, the use of renewable energy with power reliability of 99.9%, primarily by hyperscale data center operators, is reducing the capacity and redundancy adoption. The use of fuel cells in facilities is low, and its impact on the generator market is likely to be minimal during the forecast period. However, countries with increasing power costs are expected to prefer fuel cells, thereby impacting generator adoption.



Market Segmentation



This research report includes detailed segmentation by systems, capacity, tier standards, and geography. The adoption of generators with power capacity over 2MW is highly adopted worldwide. The market is witnessing the implementation of diesel equipment with power capacity over 2 MW in the redundancy of N+1 configuration. However, facilities with power capacity below 10 MW are more likely to adopt 1-2 MW equipment in N+1 redundant configuration with onsite fuel storage capacity to provide more than 48 hours of runtime. Modular and small data centers are expected to adopt equipment with power capacity below 1MW, respectively.



The market is expected to grow with the expansion of facilities and new construction from colocation, telecommunication, and cloud service provider. Many service providers are equipping their facilities with up to N+4 redundant generators in regions with power reliability challenges. The market will also witness the adoption of DRUPS technology as they combine both battery and flywheel UPS topology with a diesel generator to provide backup energy during power outages. Most facilities with the power capacity of 1-3 MW are adopting generators with less than 1 MW capacity. The adoption of natural gas generators is witnessing a steady growth, and this trend is likely to continue during the forecast period due to regulations restricting the use of multiple diesel equipment in facilities.



Several facilities built in recent times are of tier III standards due to the growing need for redundant components to support mission-critical applications. The data center infrastructure components in tier III facilities are concurrently maintainable. In developing countries, the facility operators are keen to attain the tier III certification from the Uptime Institute to attract customers and increase their occupancy rates. Several under-developed projects have fallen under the tier III category, and this trend is likely to continue throughout the forecast period, with many operators expected to move to the tier IV category based on the adaptation of flexible designs in the facility.

Hyperscale developers and colocation providers are building tier IV facilities. Tier IV data centers are also being developed as modular facilities. These facilities are being operated in countries with high reliability in local power grids.

Key Vendor Analysis

The global data center generator market is competitive and comprises multiple pure-play vendors offering diesel, gas, and DRUPS systems. The diesel generator market will witness increasing competition for equipment with power capacity over 2MW. The vendors are offering systems equipped with their third-party engines as well as internally designed engines.

Caterpillar, Kohler, Kinolt (Euro-Diesel), MTU On Site Energy, Generac, and Cummins are among the vendors dominating the data center generator market with a strong partnership with facility developers and principal contractors. Leading vendors have a strong customer base for their generators. Several operators are expanding their presence worldwide with the construction of multiple facilities with investments. The increasing data center construction is developing competition among vendors, especially APAC.



Key Topics Covered



1 Research Methodology



2 Research Objectives



3 Research Process



4 Scope & Coverage

4.1 Market Definition

4.2 Base Year

4.3 Scope of the study

4.4 Market Segmentation by Generators

5 Report Assumptions & Caveats

5.1 Key Caveats

5.2 Currency Conversion

5.3 Market Derivation



6 Market at a Glance



7 Introduction

7.1 Data Center Site Selection Criteria

7.2 Electricity Prices in Major Data Center Locations



8 Market Dynamics

8.1 Market Growth Enablers

8.1.1 Rising Data Center Construction by Colocation Service Providers

8.1.2 Increasing Construction of Hyperscale Data Centers

8.1.3 Increasing Adoption of Modular Power Infrastructure

8.1.4 Growing Adoption of DRUPS Systems

8.2 Market Growth Restraints

8.2.1 Low Generator Adoption in Areas with Reliable Power Grid

8.2.2 Use of Fuel Cells in Data Centers

8.2.3 Rising Carbon Emissions from Data Centers

8.3 Market Opportunities & Trends

8.3.1 Increasing Demand for Edge Data Centers

8.3.2 Increasing Adoption of Automation & Monitoring Solutions

8.3.3 Stringent Regulations for Procurement & Use of Generators



9 Global Data Center Generator Market

9.1 Market Overview

9.2 Generator Investment: Market Size & Forecast

9.3 Data Center Power Capacity: Market Size & Forecast

9.4 Five Forces Analysis



10 By System Capacity

10.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

10.2 Market Overview

10.3 <1 MW

10.4 1-2 MW

10.5 >2 MW



11 By Tier Standards

11.1 Overview of Tier Standards

11.2 TIER I & II

11.3 Tier III

11.4 Tier IV



12 By Systems

12.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

12.2 Generators (Diesel/Gas/Bi-Fuel)

12.3 DRUPS Systems



13 By Geography

13.1 Geography Snapshot & Growth Engine

Competitive Landscape



Key Company Profiles



Caterpillar

Cummins

Kinolt (Euro-Diesel)

Generac Power Systems

Hitec Power Protection

Kohler (SDMO)

MTU On Site Energy (Rolls-Royce Power Systems AG)

Yanmar Group (Himoinsa)

Other Prominent Vendors



Aggreko

Atlas Copco

Deutz

Hitzinger

Inmesol

Innio

KOEL (Kirloskar Group)

Mitsubishi

Perkins

Piller Group

Onis Visa

Pramac

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/stbwqy

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.