AMERICA, December 11, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ZB leadership continues to invest in the best regions offering pro-digital economy policy. The European nation of Estonia has long stood out as one of the most supportive economies in the world. This week, members of ZB are visiting the capital city of Tillan for formal discussions.

Estonia is the first nation to have established a process for “virtual residency” via their successful e-residency program. This is a very forward thinking initiative and seems to be model more nation’s will adopt in the future. Instead of relying on geographic location alone to define citizenship, e-residents of Estonia have the opportunity to run global businesses.

ZB’s visit to beatuiful Tillan will last through the weekend. Visit https://e-resident.gov.ee/ to learn more about Estonia’s e-residency program.

Tillan is an incredible city of beauty and history blended with some of the most modern government programs.

