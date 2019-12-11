Fruit and Vegetable Ingredient Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Forecast 2019 - 2025

Wiseguyreports.Com Publish Market Research Report On-“Fruit and Vegetable Ingredient Market 2019 Global Analysis, Size, Share, Trends and Growth, Forecast 2025”

Fruit and Vegetable Ingredient Industry 2019

Market Overview

The global fruit and vegetable ingredient market has witnessed a tectonic surge over the past few years. The growth can be majorly accredited to the surging demand for processed food & beverages, owing to rising consumption by the confectionary, bakery, and dairy products. Increased health and wellness awareness among the global consumers, with rising level of income level, has further augmented the sales of the fruit and vegetable ingredient market across the globe. Rising disposable income of the global population, especially in the developing nations will further contribute to the development of convenience F&B market. This will consequently enhance the growth of the fruit and vegetable ingredient market during the assessment period.

Robust growth in the snacking trend and demand for fruit snacks, nutrition bars, R.T.E. cereals, which are flavored with fruits and vegetable ingredients will further create new growth opportunities for the fruits and vegetable ingredient market during the assessment period.

Segmental Analysis

The global fruit and vegetable ingredient market has been segmented on the basis of type and application.

By type, the fruit and vegetable ingredient market is segmented into pieces & powders, pastes & purees, NFC juices, and others. Of these, the NFC juices segment is estimated to gain prominence in the global market, followed by pastes & purees, and pieces & powders.

The application segment of fruit and vegetable ingredient market comprises confectionery products, beverages, soups & sauces, bakery products, dairy products, and others. Of these, the beverages segment is estimated to command the largest market share globally, mainly due to the surging health consciousness among the consumers, which has resulted in increased demand for health and wellness products. This is likely to propel the demand for natural ingredients such as, fruits and vegetables due to innumerable health benefits associated with them. The prevailing trend towards consuming heathier beverages has further caused the dairy and beverages industry to incorporate fruit and vegetable ingredients in their offerings. Rising number of R&D activities in terms of product innovation will propel the market growth in the segment.

Regional Insights

Geographically, the fruit and vegetable ingredient market spans across China, North America, Europe, Japan, India, and Southeast Asia.

Considering the global scenario, the European fruit and vegetable ingredients market is likely to command the major share in the global market. The growth can be majorly accredited to the growth noticed in processed F&B market, which has resulted from the rising consumption for products with ingredients obtained from vegetables and food.

The Asia Pacific, on the other hand, is estimated to escalate with significant growth opportunities for dairy and confectionery industries. The APAC region along with other emerging nations are predicted to expand at a rapid rate compared to other mature markets of developed zones. The surging expendable income, coupled with the increasing purchasing capability, rapid urbanization, growing middle-class population, and advancements in food technology are some of the chief factors considered to foster the growth of the fruit and vegetable ingredient market during the estimated timeframe.

