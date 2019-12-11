Global Automotive Repair and Maintenance Services Market 2019 Industry Analysis, Opportunities & Forecast To 2026

Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Automotive Repair and Maintenance Services – Global Market Growth, Share, Opportunities, Analysis And Forecast To 2026”

PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, December 11, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Automotive Repair and Maintenance Services Market 2019-2026



Market Overview:

Automotive repair and maintenance services refers to periodic vehicle maintenance, damage repair or rectifying of any operation issues in the automobile. The number of vehicles plying on the road currently is on the rise and will continue rising. Vehicles will continue to rise globally and all these will require periodic servicing, maintain and repairs. Porter's five forces analysis is utilized in order to convey crucial information about the automotive repair and maintenance services market. These forces include potential entrants, suppliers, substitutes, buyers, and industry competitors.

The report provides important information related to the size, recent trends and development status of the automotive repair and maintenance market. The report also provides key information related to investment opportunities, government policies, market dynamics, supply chain and insight into the competitive landscape of the automotive market.

Major players in the global Automotive Repair and Maintenance Services market include:

Ashland Automotive

Sumitomo Corporation

Christopher Auto Repair

C.A.R.S Complete Auto Repair Services

Firestone Complete Auto Care

Asbury Automotive Group

Driven Brands

Carmax Autocare Center

Goodyear Tire & Rubber

Conroe's Choice Automotive

Auto Pro

Discount Brake & Auto Repair

Monro Muffler Brake

Jiffy Lubes International

Belron International

Codes Auto Repair& Air Conditioning

Milstead Service Center

Segmentation:

The global automotive repair and maintenance market report is primarily split into 2 key areas. These are segmentation by type and segmentation by application. These key segments are further split into smaller sub-segments.

Segmentation by Type

Automotive Maintenance Services

Automotive Repair Services

Segmentation by Application

Passenger Cars

Light Commercial Vehicles

Heavy Commercial Vehicles



Regional Overview:

The automobile repair and maintenance services market is expected to reach $810.3 Billion by 2026. The North American market had the largest share in this market standing at 32.5% in 2018. The Asia Pacific region is also witnessing a surge owing to the technological advancements and the gross increase in the amount of vehicles on the road. The tire market is also growing at a tremendous rate owing to the wearable aspect of tires and constant usage. The Asia Pacific region is pegged to see the fastest growth due to an increase in the number of automobiles on the road and also due to the introduction of feature-rich cars which require multi-level repairs and maintenance.

Industry News:

The automobile repair and maintenance services market is growing steadily year on year. Rising disposable income among the consumers and growing company profits have led to the expansion of the services and people spending more on their automobile repair and maintenance. Manufacturers are increasing their presence in the various regions globally which is allowing them to tap previously untapped market.



