Prenyl Alcohol Market 2019 Global Industry Demand, Sales, Suppliers, Analysis and Forecasts to 2025

Prenyl Alcohol Industry 2019

Market Overview:

Prenyl Alcohol, is a natural occurring alcohol. It is the most simple terpenoids naturally found. It's a clear and colorless oil which is soluble in water and highly miscible with most of the common organic solvent. It also has a fruit flavored odor and so finds use occasionally in perfumes and other aromatic products.

Prenyl Alcohol is found in nature in citrus fruits such as tomato, bilberry, currants, cranberry, grapes, raspberry, coffee, blackberry, white bread, passion fruit, hop oil, arctic bramble and cloudberry.

Market by Top Prenyl Alcohol Manufacturers, this report covers

BASF

Kuraray

Jilin Zhongxin Chemical

Nantong Tendenci Chemical

Zhejiang NHU Company

...

It is also industrially produced as an intermediate for pharmaceutical and aromatic compounds. Global use of Prenyl Alcohol has increased significantly over the years. The market has seen rapid CAGR growth over the years due to rise in pharmaceutical and chemical industry globally.

Segmentation:

The Global Prenyl Alcohol Market is segmented based upon type, application and region.

Based upon Type, the Prenyl Alcohol market is further segmented as

99.5% Prenyl Alcohol

99% Prenyl Alcohol

98% Prenyl Alcohol

Other Grades

Based upon Application, the Prenyl Alcohol market is further segmented as

Vitamins

Pyrethroids

TPEG (Polycarboxylate Water Reducing Agent)

Citral

Other

Based upon region, the Prenyl Alcohol market is further segmented as

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, New Zealand)

Middle East & Africa (Middle East, Africa)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, C. America, Chile, Peru, Colombia)

Regional Analysis:

North America is the market leader in terms of demand and revenue in Prenyl alcohol market. The region has a world class manufacturing, automotive and chemical industry and relies heavily on research and development. United States of America is a major global player from the region.

Europe is the next major market for Prenyl alcohol. Heavily organized manufacturers and superior technology and infrastructure are some major reasons for the growth in demand in the region. A strong economy with high purchasing power are factors favoring high growth in the region.

Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest rate. The region has a high population density and high demand for Prenyl alcohol. Rapid urbanization, emerging industrialization and rise in agriculture and transport infrastructure are major drivers in the region.

A growth in disposable income among consumers, increase in demand for Prenyl alcohol related products in transportation, agriculture and automotive are driving factors for the region

China and India with high population density are the most lucrative regions for the growth of Prenyl alcohol market.

Industry News:

Massive urbanization and industrialization in emerging economies have boosted the industrial growth across various such as pharmaceutical, chemical and agro based industry..

A rise in demand for distilled products, such as alcoholic beverages, distilled spirits and petroleum has propelled the growth of prenyl alcohol.

Aromatic compound Industry have benefited tremendously with prenyl alcohol with refineries using prenyl alcohol to produce perfume. The demand for perfume globally has furthered the demand.

In future, the growth of industrialization in emerging countries will drive the growth.

