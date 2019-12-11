Updates on the UK MoD’s LE TacCIS Programme at Future Armoured Vehicles Situational Awareness 2020

Future Armoured Vehicles Situational Awareness 2020 in London

SMi Reports: Senior representative from the UK MoD will be presenting updates on the LE TacCIS programme at the conference in London, next April

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 11, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- SMi Group’s 5th Annual Future Armoured Vehicles Situational Awareness Conference will be held on the 1st and 2nd April 2020, in London. The event provides a great opportunity to collaborate with technical leads, platform managers and programme directors to share their insights on the latest systems and sub-systems, providing greater awareness of existing capabilities and future requirements.The biggest early bird discount of £400 is expiring on Friday 13th December 2019. Register at http://www.armouredvehicles-sa.com/einpr3 The UK’s LE TacCIS programme is focused on two end benefits for the British Army; improved operational effectiveness and reduced whole life costs. Military commanders in the Land Environment will be enabled by agile ICS, allowing for informed and timely decisions.‘Information is valued, exploited and protected as a critical Army asset to maximise advantage in a trusted Single Information Environment’ (Army Information Sub-Strategy) (royalsignals.org)With this in mind, Lieutenant Colonel John Dagless, Senior Requirements Manager, BATCIS, ISS, Joint Forces Command, UK MoD will be presenting a keynote address on day-two His presentation ‘Delivering Information Capabilities to British Forces Through the LE TacCIS Programme’ will discuss:• The burgeoning information zeitgeist and the challenge of change in the Land Domain• What is the LE TacCIS Programme and what does it mean to you?• User experience, putting our soldiers’ needs first• Information in manoeuvre: open, agile, interoperable...For the brochure with the two-day agenda and full speaker line-up is available to download at http://www.armouredvehicles-sa.com/einpr3 Past Military Organisations in Attendance: Australian Army, Australian DoD, Belgian MoD, Brazilian Army, Brazilian Army Attaché Office, British Army, Canadian Armed Forces, Canadian Government, New Zealand Defence Force, Egyptian Defence Office, German MoD, Indian Armed Forces, NATO Joint Electronic Warfare Staff, New Zealand Defence Staff, Norwegian Armed Forces, Norwegian Defence Logistics Organisation, Norwegian Defence Research Establishment, Royal Netherlands Army, Spanish MoD, UK MoD (DE&S and DSTL), Ukrainian Armed Forces, US Army, US Army Europe, and more.Past Nations in Attendance: Belgium, Canada, Finland, France, Germany, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Netherlands, New Zealand, Spain, Thailand, Turkey, United Kingdom, USA, and more.1st – 2nd April 2020Copthorne Tara Hotel, London, UKProudly Sponsored by Galleon Embedded Computing & Lockheed MartinFor delegate enquiries:Please contact James Hitchen on +44 (0) 20 7827 6054 or email jhitchen@smi-online.co.ukFor sponsorship and exhibition enquiries:Please contact Sadia Malick on +44 (0) 207 827 6130 or email smalick@smi-online.co.uk---- END ----About SMi Group: Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk



