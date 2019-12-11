Wireless POS Terminals 2019 Global Trends, Market Size, Share, Status, SWOT Analysis and Forecast to 2025

Wise.Guy.

Wireless POS (point of sale) terminals are handheld devices that allow a user to accept credit or debit card payments instantly and through a secure channel. It is ideal for compact retail stores that are experiencing a space crunch and for the delivery or transportation sector that requires payments while on the go.

The global wireless POS terminals market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 13% and attain a valuation of USD 12.9 billion for the forecast period. The growth is a reflection of the expansion of eCommerce, which has given a boost to the transport and logistics industry.

Further, with the adoption of chip-embedded debit or credit cards paired with PIN security, consumers are more confident while making payments through wireless POS terminals. Other factors that have contributed to the growth of this market are improved connectivity, technological advancements, enhanced security, increased connectivity to peripheral devices, and the portable and affordable nature of this payment method.

Since wireless POS terminals maintain a record of the transactions, it is also extremely beneficial to sellers as they no longer have to depend on cash register entries. Additionally, it offers a pleasant customer experience.

Key Players

NCR

Diebold Nixdorf

Verifone Systems

First Data

U.S. Bancorp

Castles Technology

Squirrel Systems

Ingenico

WinPOS

CitiXsys Americas

Segmentation

The global wireless POS terminals market can be divided on the basis of the type of the terminal, as:

Portable countertop and pin pad

mPOS

Smart

Others

Additionally, the report also segments the market on the basis of the application where it is being used, namely:

Healthcare

Hospitality

Sports and Entertainment

Transportation

Others

Amongst all the applications mentioned above, the wireless POS terminals are widely used in the retail industry.

Regional Analysis

The global wireless POS terminals market has been divided into the following geographical regions:

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

North America occupies the largest market share for wireless POS terminals. A major push in its direction is the maturity and modernization of payment methods in this area.

Industry News

The State Bank of India (SBI) has launched ‘SBI Card Pay’ that allows the bank customers to make contactless payments with the help of their mobile phones at various POS terminals. Using Near Field Communication (NFC) technology, users can make payments with a simple tap on their mobile phones.



