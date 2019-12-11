Global Confectionery Decorative Elements Market Report 2020 by Supply, Demand, Sale, Price, Share, and Top Manufacturers

A new market study, titled “2020 Global Confectionery Decorative Elements Market Outlook”, has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, December 11, 2019

Decorative Elements are used to add visual appeal baked goods, etc. This report focuses on Confectionery Decorative Elements volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Confectionery Decorative Elements market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan. At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The global Confectionery Decorative Elements market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Cake Craft

Carroll Industries

Sweets Indeed

Twinkle Sprinkles

CNS Confectionery

Girrbach

Sprinkle Company

Candy Manufacturer

Mamy Sugarcraft

Mavalerio

Segment by Type

Sprinkles

Mini Marshmallows

Others

Segment by Application

Cakes

Ice Creams

Others

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

