Fenix Benin (ENGIE) Connects 40,000 Households to Solar Power in Just One Year

Next-generation energy company Fenix International (https://www.FenixIntl.com/), a subsidiary of ENGIE, has surpassed its previous rapid growth rates and connected 40,000 households to solar power in Benin, representing 200,000 people, within just one year of launching sales in the country.

Only 34% of Beninois have access to electricity, with rural residents still further behind at a 16% electrification rate. Fenix’s high-quality solar home systems and strong distribution network allow distributed rural households to access warrantied products and accompanying after-sales service. Customers pay for the 10 to 50 watt solar home systems over time, with small mobile money payments. Paying for the kits via installments makes the products affordable even for low-income families and opens a path to financial inclusion via a Fenix credit score and upgrades to larger systems and additional services.

Brian Warshawsky, CEO of Fenix International, comments, “In 2019, it’s unconscionable that 600 million people across Africa still lack access to electricity. I’m thrilled that we’re making a difference in the lives of 40,000 Beninois households and 200,000 people, providing access not only to clean solar power, but also to financial empowerment. It’s a testament to the strength of our team in Benin that we were able to grow so rapidly, and I look forward to seeing their accomplishments going forward.”

Yoven Mooroven, CEO of ENGIE Africa, said, “It’s exciting to see energy access expanding in Africa, and I’m proud of the contributions our various teams are making to the effort. With ENGIE Power Corner providing mini-grids in Tanzania, Zambia and starting development in Western Africa, newly-acquired Mobisol selling larger solar home systems in East Africa, and Fenix focusing on ultra-affordable PAYGO systems in six markets, ENGIE Africa is working at all levels to implement our Access to Energy strategy across Africa.”

Philippe Robert, Managing Director of Fenix Benin, concludes, “Reaching 40,000 households in just a year is a huge milestone for our team to accomplish, but it is only the beginning for Fenix Benin. Our 140 employees are just getting started in our goal to bring clean light and power to all those without electricity across Benin. Providing much more than just solar lighting, our systems allow customers to access an on-grid experience with TVs, radios, additional accessories, and financial and product upgrades. We will continue to work tirelessly to illuminate the next 40,000 homes, then the next 100,000, until everyone across Benin has a clean, well-lit home free from the dangers of polluting fossil fuels.”

About Fenix International: Fenix International’s (https://www.FenixIntl.com/) mission is to transform customers’ quality of life through disruptive innovation in energy and financial services. Fenix has sold over 600,000 solar home systems, bringing clean, reliable power for lights, phones, radios, TVs and more to over 3 million people. Fenix is fully-owned subsidiary of ENGIE, one of the world’s largest energy companies and a leader in the move to renewable, decentralised and digital energy. Already the market leader in Uganda and Zambia, Fenix has expanded into new markets – Benin, Côte d’Ivoire, Nigeria, Mozambique – and continues to work towards providing more affordable, inclusive, and income-generating products. Within ENGIE Africa, Fenix is making universal access to modern energy a reality.

About ENGIE Africa: For over 50 years, ENGIE (https://www.ENGIE.com/en/) has been active in many African countries through its energy engineering business and more recently as an independent power producer in South Africa and Morocco with a total capacity of 3,000 MW either in operation or under construction. By 2025, ENGIE wants to be a reference partner in several African countries for power plants, energy services to businesses and decentralized solutions for off-grid customers – communities, companies and households. ENGIE already has more than 2.5 million customers with domestic solar installations and local microgrids, and aims to become one of the viable leaders on the continent’s off-grid service market. For more information, go to https://www.ENGIE-Africa.com/en.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.