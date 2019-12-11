Super Hard Material (Superhard Materials) Market 2019 Global Trends, Share, Growth, Analysis and Forecast To 2024

PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, December 11, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Summary:

Introduction

Super Hard Material (Superhard Materials) Market

The global market for super hard material is expected to grow at a moderate CAGR over the next few years covered under the forecast period. An increasing demand from industries like downstream petroleum, metal cutting machine tools and construction are expected to boost the growth of the superhard material (superhard materials) market. Of these, the downstream petroleum agencies are developing to a great extent in the Asia Pacific region, whereas construction and infrastructure industries are on the rise in the Middle East region. According the latest reports, Asia Pacific region accounts for the highest share in the super hard material (superhard materials) market, both in terms of production and construction. However, the high end products market is still concentrated in Europe and North America as they have better R&D and technological facilities.

A super hard material is a type of material that has hardness value over and above 40 gigapascals (GPa) as per measurement by the Vickers hardness test. Super hard material (superhard materials) are solids that are highly incompressible with a high electron density and a high bond covalency. Due to the unique properties of these materials, they have vast applications in many industries, including abrasives, polishing and cutting tools and wear resistant and protective coating industries.

It is estimated that with the progress of technology, the price of super hard material (superhard materials) may gradually decrease in the future. However, this is not expected to affect the overall gross margin of super hard material (superhard materials), which is still expected to remain very high. With a relatively high threshold for technology and relevant need for high quality products, it is expected that many of the small manufacturers spread across China will be eliminated.

Key Players of Global Super Hard Material (Superhard Materials) Market =>

• Element Six

• Sandvik

• Zhongnan Diamond

• Huanghe Whirlwind

• Sino-Crystal Diamond

• JINQU Superhard

• CR GEMS

• Anhui HongJing

• SF-Diamond

• ILJIN Diamond

• Yalong Superhard Materials

• Saint-Gobain

• Sumitomo Electric Industries

• Tomei Diamond

• FUNIK

• Famous Diamond

• Besco Superabrasives

• Zhengzhou Zhong Peng

Market Segmentation:

On the basis of product,the super hard material (superhard materials) market is segmented as synthetic diamond and cubic boron nitride.

On the basis of application, the super hard material (superhard materials) market is segmented as stone and construction, abrasives category and composite polycrystalline tool.

Diamond is the hardest known super hard material (superhard materials), with a Vickers hardness in the range of 70-150 Gpa. However, in recent times the research around super hard material (superhard materials) has been focused on compounds that are thermally and chemically more stable than diamond.

Regional Analysis:

Geographically, the super hard material (superhard materials) market is segmented as North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific and Middle East and Africa.

The North American segment is further segmented as the US and Canada.

The Latin American segment is further segmented as Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile and others.

The Western Europe segment is further segmented as Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands and Luxembourg.

The Eastern Europe segment is further segmented as Poland and Russia.

The Asia Pacific segment is further segmented as China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia and New Zealand.

The Middle Eastern and African segment is further segmented as GCC, Southern Africa and North Africa.

Industry News

In 2019, one of the key players in the super hard material (superhard materials) market, Sandvik Additive Manufacturing created the first ever 3D printed diamond composite – perfect for a variety of industrial uses. The super hard material can be 3D printed in extremely complex shapes and is set to revolutionise the way the industry uses this hardest of all materials.

