White Spirits Market 2019 Global Industry – Key Players Analysis, Sales, Supply, Demand and Forecast to 2025

White Spirits Industry 2019

Market Overview:

White spirits or mineral spirit are a mixture of aliphatic, alicyclic and open chain hydrocarbon. They are insoluble in water and are widely used as cleaning solvent, extraction solvent and degreasing solvent in manufacturing industry. More than 60% of worldwide consumption of white spirits are in producing varnishes, paints, aerosols, lacquers and wood preservatives. It is a main component of paint related industry and are an active ingredient for cleaning paint brushes, remove adhesive related residue from surfaces and also to clean automobile tools and parts.

The global white spirit market is valued at approximately $40 Billion as of year 2018 and is expected to reach $67.6 Billion by the year 2025, with a strong CAGR of 4% over the forecast period 2019-2025.

Market by Top White Spirits Companies, this report covers

ExxonMobil

Royal Dutch Shell

Total

Idemitsu Kosan

CEPSA

Neste Oyj

...

Segmentation:

The global White Spirits market is segmented based upon type, application and region.

Based upon type, the White Spirits market is further segmented as

High Flash Grade

Low Flash Grade

Regular Flash Grade

Based upon Application, the White Spirits Market is further segmented as

Degreasing Solvent

Disinfectant

Paint Thinner

Fuel

Cleaning Solvent

Others

Based upon region, the white spirits market are further segmented as

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, New Zealand)

Middle East & Africa (Middle East, Africa)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, C. America, Chile, Peru, Colombia)

Regional Analysis:

North America is the market leader in terms of demand and revenue in white spirits. The region has a world class manufacturing, automotive and chemical industry and relies heavily on research and development. United States of America is a major global player from the region.

Europe is the next major market for portable gas generators. Heavily organized manufacturers and superior technology and infrastructure are some major reasons for the growth in demand in the region. A strong economy with high purchasing power are factors favoring high growth in the region.

Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest rate. The region has a high population density and high demand for white spirits market. Rapid urbanization, emerging industrialization and rise in agriculture and transport infrastructure are major drivers in the region.

A growth in disposable income among consumers, increase in demand for white spirits related products in transportation, agriculture and chemical are driving factors for the region

China and India with high population density are the most lucrative regions for the growth of White Spirits industry.

Industry News:

With rise of global population, the demand for white spirits have increased over time. Chemical industries are increasingly reliant on white spirits. Growth of industrial activities in emerging economies are further expected to propel the growth of the white spirits.

The rapid urbanization world over has further boosted the market for white spirits. The global economic and trade war is expected to be an obstacle in future for significant growth. This can be negated with local rise in manufacturing and industrial sector in emerging economies to boost local demand for white spirits.

