Printed Circuit Board Materials Dynamics, Trends, Revenue, Regional Segmented, Outlook & Forecast Till 2025

Printed Circuit Board Market

The printed circuit board market is expected to register a CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period 2019-2025. A printed circuit board mechanically supports and electrically connects electronic components through the use of conductive tracks, pads and other features engraved from one or more sheet layers of copper that are laminated onto and between sheet layers of a non-conductive substrate.

Miniaturization of devices is occurring in the recent time; the technology is getting shrunk into small sizes in order to increase efficiency as well as to reduce the space occupied by different components in order to make it aesthetically pleasing.

The restriction on the external sourcing of the processes that are imposed by the United States government can act as a major restraint for this market. As technology is majorly outsourced to other countries, it can restrict the growth of the market due to compliance issues.

Top Key Players Of Printed Circuit Board Materials Industry:

Asahi Kasei

Dupont

Eternal

Dow

HITACHI Chemical

AZ Electronic Materials

FUJIFILM

Great Eastern Resins Industrial

Chang Chun Group

Kolon Industries

JSR Micro

HTP

Meltex Inc

Microchem

Sumitomo

Zengcheng Jingxiang

Mitsui Chemicals

KISCO

Printed Circuit Board Materials Market Key Deliverables

PESTLE Analysis (Overview): Macro market factors pertinent to the region.

Market Definition: Main, as well as, associated/ancillary components constituting the market.

Key Findings of the Study: Top headlines about market trends & numbers.

Market Dynamics:

o Drivers: The key factors driving growth in the market.

o Restraints: Most relevant threats and restraints that hinder the growth of the market.

o Opportunities: Sectors of high-return or quick turnaround on investment.

o Market Concentration: Porter’s 5 Forces Analysis quantified by a comprehensive list of parameters.

Supply Chain Analysis.

Competition

Market Share Analysis: Top players in the market (by value and volume)

Company Profiles: Pertinent details about leading, high growth, and innovation-motivated stakeholders with contact, operations, product/service offerings, financials and strategies & insights.

Scope of the Report

Printing Circuit Board is an electronic circuit consisting of thin strips of a conducting material such as copper, which have been etched from a layer fixed to a flat insulating sheet and to which integrated circuits and other components are attached. Cheaper PCBs and perf boards are usually constructed with other materials such as epoxies or phenolics which lack the durability but are much less expensive.

Healthcare is Expected to Hold a Significant Market Share

Printed circuit boards(PCBs) have become critically important in the medical field. Due to the advancement in the technology, more and more medical diagnostic, research and treatment methods have become computerized. This is the reason behind PCBs for medical equipment becoming a standard requirement throughout the industry.

PCBs can be found in various medical fields. From defibrillators, pacemakers, and heart monitors in the case of cardiovascular medical specification PCBs, to medical imaging systems, CT scans, MRIs, ultrasonic equipment and more.

PCBs also find their applications in medical devices like body temperature monitors, blood glucose monitors and electrical muscle stimulation equipment. PCBs for medical equipment are everywhere.

Pharmaceutical industry professionals will also often select flex or rigid-flex PCBs for their critical medical devices. The main reason behind this is that medical devices often do not conform to typical standards of PCB shape and size, and medical device professionals will want to make sure their printed circuit boards can fit into as small of an area as possible while remaining resistant to damage. Due to the growth of the Healthcare sector in the countries, the sales of printed circuit boards have been boosted substantially.

United States is Expected to Have a Significant Market Share

Flexible printed circuit boards are adopted in a wide array of electronic devices which possess complex circuitry. Besides efficient interconnectivity solutions, flexible PCBs offer other benefits like reduced system maintenance which increases the possibility of their adoption by the manufacturers to improve their product quality.

Although consumer electronics was the major contributor to the revenue of flexible PCBs over the years, consumption by the automotive electronics sector is expected to gather notable momentum during the forecast period, fuelling the sales globally. Demand from the aerospace and defense industry will also remain vital during the forecast period.

The demand for the flexible printed circuit boards by smartphone manufacturers, connectivity antennas, other mobile devices, LCD display, and rechargeable batteries, is currently increasing at a fast pace. With exploding consumer electronics sector, the soaring popularity of IoT, and rising applications in the automotive industry are identified as the key factors that are likely contributing a positive impact on the sales of FPCBs in the near future. Quality performance and great packaging flexibility of flexible PCBs will contribute to their success in the interconnectivity solutions in the future.

Competitive Landscape

The printed circuit board market is highly competitive and consists of several major players. In terms of market share, the market is fragmented due to the presence of a large number of players. The players are getting involved in Research and Development in order to gain a competitive edge and to focus on product innovation.

