Color Of The Year Captured In Bendheim Glass Projects

Pantone® “Classic Blue” Comes to Life in Blue Glamir™ Laminated Glass

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, NY, Dec. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pantone 19-4052 Classic Blue was selected the Color of the Year for 2020, and the hue is perfectly captured by Bendheim’s blue Glamir laminated architectural glass.

Bendheim’s blue Glamir was most recently used at the Samsung Solutions Center in Washington D.C. by IBI Group. Glamir is a laminated safety glass, featuring a color interlayer and a mirror back.

“We are living in a time that requires trust and faith,” said Leatrice Eiseman, Executive Director of the Pantone Color Institute. “It is this kind of constancy and confidence that is expressed by Pantone 19-4052 Classic Blue, a solid and dependable blue hue.”

Classic blue glass can also be achieved through clear glass and colored LEDs. the new Pier 17 in New York City, for example, uses approximately 37,000 square feet of Bendheim’s ultra-clear (low-iron) channel glass. Programmable LEDs behind the glass can tint it blue (picture below). At night, the back-lit facade becomes a beacon on the Pier.

“A boundless blue evocative of the vast and infinite evening sky, Classic Blue encourages us to look beyond the obvious to expand our thinking; challenging us to think more deeply, increase our perspective and open the flow of communication,” Eiseman said.

For over five years, Bendheim has responded to color trends emerging from Pantone and the company’s own consultative design work with leading A&D professionals, continuously expanding its colored glass catalogue. Bendheim’s in-house back-paining and lamination capabilities facilitate quick turn-around on new and custom design products. For more information, please visit www.bendheim.com/pro.

