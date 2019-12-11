/EIN News/ -- JLT Mobile Computers Reinforces its Position as Performance Leader in the Rugged Computer Space with Upgraded VERSO™ Series

Up to 70% performance boost enables advanced applications including real-time video analysis and graphical animations in segments such as mining, oil & gas, and agriculture

Växjö, Sweden, 11 December 2019 * * * JLT Mobile Computers, a leading supplier of reliable computers for demanding environments, announces the launch of its upgraded VERSO™ Series vehicle-mount computers. Customers with high demands on computing performance now have the choice of powerful state-of-the-art Intel® Core™ i3 or Core™ i7 processors with the 7th generation Kaby Lake CPU architecture.

With their upgraded VERSO computers, JLT cements its leadership position by offering the most powerful rugged vehicle-mount computers in the industry. VERSO models equipped with a Kaby Lake Core i7 processor deliver 30-70% higher performance compared to previous generation VERSO computers and any known direct competitor. Designed from the ground up to combine industry-leading performance with the highest level of quality and ruggedness, the upgraded VERSO Series takes vehicle-mount computing performance to the next level.

Customers with maximum performance requirements will benefit from 50% higher CPU and 30-70% higher graphical performance with the Intel Core i7 option. Further, the standard 8GB configuration of fast, efficient DDR4 memory can be extended to 16GB or even 32GB to assist in processing large amounts of data in real-time. With this massive performance boost, customers can now run advanced thick client applications such as real-time video analysis or high-resolution graphical animations, as well as create advanced new user interfaces for improving overall user productivity.

Customers with lesser performance requirements will also benefit from the processor and technology upgrades. Even with the Intel Core i3 option, customers will see the same or better performance than was offered in prior high-end VERSO models, but with lower power draw and lower cost as additional benefits. That’s because the more advanced Intel Kaby Lake processor generation technology yields considerably more performance per watt than the current option.

With the new high-performance VERSO Series, JLT targets customers that typically run thick client applications with high demands on computing power as well as the need for reliable, trouble-free operation in challenging environments. Target customers are found within industry segments such as mining, oil & gas, offshore, agriculture, GIS, and defence.

VERSO Series computers are available with 10-, 12-, or 15-inch LED displays and are designed to withstand the harshest environments. They are impervious to dust and highly resistant to liquids, can be used in extremely cold and hot temperatures, and handle power interruptions without stoppages. Customers can choose between the Intel Core i3-7100U processor or the more advanced Core i7-7600U processor with Turbo Boost. Both are dual-core/quad-thread designs, optimized for Windows 10 LTSC and with Trusted Platform Module (TPM) 2.0 support. The computers also feature integrated dual-band WLAN 802.11ac, optional 4G LTE WWAN and GPS/GLONASS, and Bluetooth 4.2 communication to ensure reliable connectivity and positioning over large areas.

“JLT is all about boosting customers’ business by enabling hassle-free data communication even in the most remote and challenging environments,” said Per Holmberg, CEO at JLT Mobile Computers. “That’s why we developed the highest performance and most reliable rugged vehicle-mount computers in the world. The new VERSO Series delivers enough performance to handle very advanced applications within mining, energy, agriculture and similar industries.”

The VERSO 15 and VERSO 12 computers are available today. The VERSO+ 10 model, which is the industry’s smallest 10-inch rugged computer, is available in the first quarter of 2020 with the same processor choices.

Like all JLT products, the VERSO Series computers are available with JLT:Care service agreements that provide customers with guaranteed service levels at pre-determined cost for up to five years.

To learn more about JLT Mobile Computers, our products, services and solutions, visit www.jltmobile.com.

Reader Enquiries Press Contact JLT Mobile Computers (EMEA) JLT Mobile Computers Inc. (US) PRismaPR Per Holmberg, CEO Eric Miller, CEO, JLT Inc. Monika Cunnington Tel.: +46 470 53 00 53 Tel.: +1 480 705 4200 x215 Tel.: +44 20 8133 6148 per.holmberg@jltmobile.com

www.jltmobile.com eric.miller@jltmobile.com

www.jltmobile.com monika@prismapr.com

www.prismapr.com

About JLT Mobile Computers

JLT Mobile Computers is a leading developer of rugged mobile computers for demanding environments. These PC-type computers are developed and manufactured in Sweden for professional use and are characterized by very high reliability in the face of moisture, dust, vibration, electromagnetic fields or extreme temperature – reliability that is required for use in areas such as transportation, warehousing / logistics, forestry, mining, automation, military and rescue vehicles. JLT operates globally with offices in Sweden and the US, complemented by a network of sales partners that provide complete solutions and local support. JLT has delivered over 100,000 PCs since its inception and the company’s turnover in 2018 was SEK 130 million. The headquarters in Växjö, Sweden houses the development, service and administration departments. The company was founded in 1994 and since 2002 has been listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market, under the symbol JLT; Eminova Fondkommision AB acts as Certified Advisor. For additional information, visit www.jltmobile.com. You can also engage with JLT via LinkedIn and Twitter.

