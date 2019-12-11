Nanotechnology Drug Delivery 2019 Global Sales Price Revenue Gross Margin And Market Share Forecast Report 2025

Nanotechnology Drug Delivery Market - 2019-2025

Nanotechnology Drug Delivery Industry Overview:

Nanoscale technology is widely used in medicine where manipulations are made at the molecular level, taking advantage of the novel properties of a material. The primary demand of this field in medicine is in making improvements in the delivery of treatments and healthcare outcomes. Nanotechnology Drug Delivery refers to the usage of nanoscale healthcare materials and technology in pharmaceutical drug delivery to improve the efficacy of the drug.

Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and illnesses like cancer and cardiovascular diseases have increased the demand for novel drugs that have targeted delivery and are also more effective than traditional drugs. This factor has created demand for nanotechnology drug delivery system. Moreover, increasing advancements in nanoscale technologies and growing preference for personalized medicines have also helped the growth of the market.

However, the cost of nanotechnology drug delivery medicine and stringent regulations for the mechanism approval have restrained the growth of the market.

Top Key Players Of Nanotechnology Drug Delivery Industry:

Johnson & Johnson

Merck & Co

Roche

Bayer

Novartis Pharmaceuticals

Pfizer

Amgen

Celgene Corporation

Angiotech Pharmaceuticals

Capsulution Pharma

AlphaRx Inc.

Calando Pharmaceuticals

Copernicus Therapeutics

Elan Corporation

Nanotherapeutics

PAR Pharmaceutical

Nanotechnology Drug Delivery Market Key Deliverables

PESTLE Analysis (Overview): Macro market factors pertinent to the region.

Market Definition: Main, as well as, associated/ancillary components constituting the market.

Key Findings of the Study: Top headlines about market trends & numbers.

Market Dynamics:

o Drivers: The key factors driving growth in the market.

o Restraints: Most relevant threats and restraints that hinder the growth of the market.

o Opportunities: Sectors of high-return or quick turnaround on investment.

o Market Concentration: Porter’s 5 Forces Analysis quantified by a comprehensive list of parameters.

Supply Chain Analysis.

Competition

Market Share Analysis: Top players in the market (by value and volume)

Company Profiles: Pertinent details about leading, high growth, and innovation-motivated stakeholders with contact, operations, product/service offerings, financials and strategies & insights.

Scope of the Report

Nanotechnology drug delivery applications occur through the use of designed nanomaterials as well as forming delivery systems from nanoscale molecules. These materials help in improving the bioavailability of the drug. Nanotechnology drug delivery is widely used in the health care industry in applications such as neurology, anti-infective, cardiovascular disorders, and others.

In the report, a detailed analysis of the Nanotechnology drug delivery market is provided. The market is evaluated by collating revenues generated across segments, categorized by technology, application and geography.

Application in Cardiovascular Segment is Expected to Cover a Large Market Share

Cardiovascular Diseases (CVD) are the leading cause of death globally. According to estimates by the World Health Organization, an estimated 17.9 million people died from CVDs in 2016, representing 31% of all global deaths. Of these deaths, 85% were due to heart attack and stroke. Moreover, some other reports have also reported that the prevalence and number of deaths due to CVDs have increased and are expected to increase in future as well.

According to the American Heart Association, the deaths per year are estimated to grow to more than 23.6 million by 2030. The increasing number of deaths will lead to increased burden among the people, which will increase the demand for novel nanotechnology drug delivery techniques that are efficient than traditional medicine and hence this is expected to drive the overall market to grow.

North America is Expected to Dominate the Nanotechnology Drug Delivery Market

North American countries have a high prevalence of cardiovascular diseases (CVD) and cancer. According to the National Cancer Institute, in 2018, an estimated 1.73 million new cases of cancer will be diagnosed in the United States and more than 600,000 people died from the disease.

According to World Health Organization data reported in 2018, nearly 24% of all the deaths in 2016 in Mexico were attributed to CVD, making it the leading cause of death in Mexico. Cardiovascular disease (CVD), listed as the underlying cause of death, accounted for 840,678 deaths in the US in 2016, as per the American Heart Association 2018 data. These high prevalences have increased the demand for novel nanotechnology drug delivery technology.

Competitive Landscape

The increasing number of companies are found investing in research and development in this field are allowing for a rise in R&D activities, helping the market expand at a steady pace. There are also collaborations among leading pharmaceutical companies and technology developers that has picked pace in the market in the past few years. A number of companies are also focusing on the development of nanomedicines for the treatment of a variety of cancers.



Table of Content: Nanotechnology Drug Delivery Market 2025

1 Study Coverage

2 Executive Summary

3 Breakdown Data by Manufacturers

4 Breakdown Data by Type

5 Breakdown Data by Application

…

11 Company Profiles

12 Future Forecast

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

Continued …

