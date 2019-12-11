Hair Removal Wax 2019 Global Sales Price Revenue Gross Margin And Market Share Forecast Report 2025

Hair Removal Wax Market - 2019-2025

A new market study, titled “Discover Global Hair Removal Wax Market By Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, December 11, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ --

Hair Removal Wax Market - 2019-2025



Hair Removal Wax Industry Overview:

The wax market is expected to witness a CAGR of around 4% during the forecast period. The major factor driving the market studied is the growing demand from the cosmetics industry, where the wax has a widespread application in lipsticks, mascaras, moisturizing creams, and sunblock. However, fluctuating prices of raw materials and environmental concerns are expected to hinder the growth of the market.

Petroleum and mineral wax segment dominated the market and is expected to grow during the forecast period, owing to its increasing demand from various applications, such as candle making, packaging, cosmetics, etc.

Increasing use of mineral wax in rubber production is likely to act as an opportunity for the market in the future.

Asia-Pacific dominated the market across the world, due to the concentration of dominant petroleum wax producing refineries in countries, like China and India.



Get Sample Report PDF >>

https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/4665855-global-hair-removal-wax-market-professional-survey-report-2019

Top Key Players Of Hair Removal Wax Industry:

Veet (India)

Darent Wax (UK)

Xanitalia (Italy)

Nads Corporation (U.S.)

Reckitt Benckiser (UK)

Jolen Inc. (U.S.)

Coloris Ltd. (Poland)

Kera-Ban Wax Products (U.S.)

Edgewell Personal Care (U.S.)

Procter and Gamble Co. (U.S.)

American International Industries (U.S.)

LOreal International (France)

Church and Dwight Co., Inc. (U.S.)

Hair Removal Wax Market Key Deliverables

PESTLE Analysis (Overview): Macro market factors pertinent to the region.

Market Definition: Main, as well as, associated/ancillary components constituting the market.

Key Findings of the Study: Top headlines about market trends & numbers.

Market Dynamics:

o Drivers: The key factors driving growth in the market.

o Restraints: Most relevant threats and restraints that hinder the growth of the market.

o Opportunities: Sectors of high-return or quick turnaround on investment.

o Market Concentration: Porter’s 5 Forces Analysis quantified by a comprehensive list of parameters.

Supply Chain Analysis.

Competition

Market Share Analysis: Top players in the market (by value and volume)

Company Profiles: Pertinent details about leading, high growth, and innovation-motivated stakeholders with contact, operations, product/service offerings, financials and strategies & insights.



Complete Industry Report »

https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/4665855-global-hair-removal-wax-market-professional-survey-report-2019

Key Market Trends | Growth | Share | Sale | Revenue | Manufactures | Technology Component

High Demand from the Cosmetics Industry

The cosmetic sector is one of the major applications for wax.

Waxes are used as ingredients in a variety of products in the cosmetic industry: for the formulation of emulsifiers, solubilizing agents, cleansers, and conditioners among others.

Natural and synthetic waxes provide protection against mechanical stress, water-loss, UV-radiation, and parasites. For this reason, they are being increasingly used in the manufacturing of cream, lotions, and lip balms.

Some of the most commonly used waxes used in the cosmetic industry include candelilla wax, carnauba wax, rice bran wax, sunflower wax, berry wax, honey wax, and mimosa wax.

The market is driven by increasing urbanization and the growth in online beauty spending, due to the continuous growth of disposable income of individuals all over the world.

Asia-Pacific Region to Dominate the Market

Asia-Pacific region dominated the global market share, due to the concentration of dominant petroleum wax producing refineries in countries, like China and India.

Asia-Pacific is also projected to register the highest growth during the forecast period, driven by increasing production and consumption of cosmetics, adhesives, and packaging products in the region.

Asia-Pacific demand has reached higher levels in the past few years and has become a major hub for exporting cosmetics and personal care products.

The tier-2 markets, such as South Korea, are expected to witness a rapid rise in the demand for personal care products.

Moreover, China and India are also likely to experience good opportunities for the personal care market.

Besides, China stands to be the largest market for adhesives in the region, in terms of both production and consumption. The consumption of adhesives has been increasing in the industries, such as furniture, construction, etc., which is further driving the growth of the wax market in the region.

Competitive Landscape

The global wax market is partially fragmented. The major players dominating the market include BP PLC, Exxon Mobil Corporation, Cepsa, Sasol, and Eni SpA among others.



Table of Content: Hair Removal Wax Market 2025



1 Study Coverage

2 Executive Summary

3 Breakdown Data by Manufacturers

4 Breakdown Data by Type

5 Breakdown Data by Application

…

11 Company Profiles

12 Future Forecast

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

Continued …



CONTACT US:



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.