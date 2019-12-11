Author Ken Ungerecht to be Featured on CUTV News Radio

NORTHOME, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- If you really contemplate the whole universe, you might feel very insignificant, but each of us is a descendant of the stars. We're all created from a source.

Ken Ungerecht is the author of Divine Principles, which explores the harmony of science and spirituality.

“Science is about “how.” Spirituality is the domain of “why,” says Ken. “I don't think science and spirituality are necessarily at odds with each other. In fact, they're totally in harmony; they complement each other, And both are necessary to live a full life.”

Ken spent 30 years as an engineer in electronic communications. Along the way he discovered his true passion: seeking an understanding of our amazing universe through a determined and systematic search for Universal Truth.

“Even as a scientist, I can acknowledge that I didn't get here by chance,” says Ken. “There was a planning involved. Once I came to that realization, I knew that it was going to be something that I was going to pursue as much as I could.”

Just as there are physical laws to our universe like gravity, Ken believes our universe is supported by important spiritual principles.

“There are answers that are beyond all of us or any of us at this point in time, so what are things that we can know for sure? These are the fundamental ideas we can build on and that is the approach that I take to the book and I identify what I consider to be two important principles of spiritual truth.

The essence of who we really are, cannot possibly be dependent on the body that we're currently living in,” says Ken. In other words, we have to exist independent of that body, which means we had to exist prior to the creation of this body, and we will continue to exist after this body wears out.

The science Ken uses to prove his theories is remarkably straightforward; you don't have to be a scientist to understand it.

“Our main purposes is to bring out our divine nature as much as we can to keep growing,” says Ken. “One of the many gifts that we have received from our creator is the gift of choice. By choosing responses that are in harmony with the universe, we enjoy better outcomes. I personally believe that life exists for us to learn how to have fun.

CUTV News Radio will feature Ken Ungerecht in an interview with Doug Llewelyn on December 13th at 11am EST.

Listen to the show on BlogTalkRadio.

If you have any questions for our guest, please call (347) 996-3389.

For more information, visit www.kenungerecht.com



