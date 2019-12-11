Pharmaceutical Drug Delivery Devices Dynamics, Trends, Revenue, Regional Segmented, Outlook & Forecast Till 2025
Drug delivery refers to approaches, formulations, technologies, and systems for transporting a pharmaceutical compound in the body as needed to safely achieve its desired therapeutic effect
The market is currently estimated to be worth USD 18.5 billion for the year 2018 and is expected to reach USD 51.7 billion by the end of 2025. The CAGR during this period of the forecast is 22.78%.
Currently, North America dominates the global market owing to the fact that there is greater awareness and increase per capita income. The USA is the biggest market in the world, followed by Canada.
This escalation is developing the need to analyze, review and forecast the growth of the drug delivery devices market. Owing to the rapid evolution of the market in the use of injectable drug delivery technology, medical device companies that are able to launch new innovative equipment will be rewarded with huge benefits.
Top Key Players Of Pharmaceutical Drug Delivery Devices Industry:
Johnson & Johnson
Roche
Merck
Bayer
Pfizer
Novartis
3M Company
BD
GSK
Sanofi
Pharmaceutical Drug Delivery Devices Market-Market Dynamics
The report details several factors driving and restraining the market. Some of these are listed below.
Drivers
Some of the factors driving the growth of the market are:
Increased prevalence of chronic diseases
Technological advances
Increase in individual therapy
Increased understanding about drug metabolism among the population
Requirement of controlled drug release
Restraints
Injuries and infections fear while usage, the high cost of development, and strict regulatory framework are the major challenges faced by the drug delivery market.
The report studies in detail the markets for different drug delivery devices, which include the injectable, transdermal, ocular, implantable, oral, nasal, topic and pulmonary drug delivery devices. Injectable drug delivery systems currently dominate the global market.
