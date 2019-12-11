Losberger De Boer delivers build contract for Riyadh City Race Circuit for second year in a row

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, December 11, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- International temporary structures and mega-sporting events specialist, Losberger De Boer , delivered the build contract for Riyadh’s second electric grand prix, which took place November 22 - 23, 2019.Organised by the Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile and Saudi Arabia General Sports Authority, the Ad Diriyah electric cars competition took place on the outskirts of Riyadh and hosted two rounds out of 14 organised across twelve cities on four different continents. Following the success of its debut in Saudi Arabia in 2018, this year’s event promised more races, more cars and more fans, with crowds reaching 100,000, an attendance increase of over 150 per cent, according to Diriyah Gate Development Authority.To support this year’s bigger event, Losberger De Boer was responsible for project managing the turnkey delivery of 6,300 square metres of indoor event space and 7,350 square metres of outdoor space, comprising integrated hospitality and viewing facilities and a 210-metre pit lane building. Paul Machin , Losberger De Boer’s senior sales manager, said: “Visitor experience and functionality were at the forefront for this event and we ensured visitors had an optimal viewing experience close to all the action. There was also a real focus on quality, as this event has great national importance. We delivered our Emperor and Premier structures in line with our ISO 14001 environmentally-certified processes, ensuring an unrivalled visitor experience for guests coupled with a sustainable solution that ensured the needs of the planet were addressed.”Pit lane, hospitality and viewing facilities were assembled to a tight build deadline of only 40 days. Machin explained: “The racetrack is located in close proximity to a busy road in a working city, so it was vital disruption to the surrounding businesses and residents was minimal. We achieved this by using the correct structures and the best people. We also flew in experienced specialist builders to erect the structures, offering the event organisers a fully integrated solution that was functional and cost-effective without compromising the viewing experience for guests.“Losberger De Boer is ISO 9001 accredited and all of our structures meet rigorous quality management system standards. Also, internationally-benchmarked health and safety standards were embedded into every aspect of the event overlay. Our team followed a strategically-planned project management process, ensuring the seamless delivery of structures for this mega-sporting event.”Delivering in excess of 500 rental projects and thousands of sales orders each year, Losberger De Boer has provided structures for some of the world’s largest events. The event specialist recently announced it had won the build contract for 30,000 square metres of temporary accommodation at the Olympic Games in Tokyo next year. Due to the high risk of earthquakes and typhoons, the Tokyo metropolitan region is subject to extremely strict building regulations. Losberger De Boer, with its extensive experience with mega-events and ISO-accredited status, was one of the few suppliers of temporary space solutions worldwide that qualified as a supplier for the Olympics.(Ends.) Pictures attached: 1) Losberger De Boer pitlane structureFor more media information or an interview, contact: Christina Bostock at IHC +971 55 887 3054, christina@ih-c.comNotes to the Editor:About Losberger De Boer:Losberger De Boer delivers bespoke turnkey temporary structures for events and commercial usage at any location and has been operating in the Middle East since 2000.As an award-winning global leader, Losberger De Boer helps leading multinational organisations fulfil their short-term business requirements and achieve their commercial goals by providing a range of temporary building concepts. From extra storage space solutions or fully-fledged event and leisure structuring to providing state-of-the-art educational facilities in record-breaking time.Losberger De Boer is ISO 9001:2008 certified and monitors and improves its processes by means of regular inspections. In line with its ambition to be an environmental leader, De Boer has been ISO 14001 certified since January 2011. ISO 14001 is a standardised norm for environmental management systems that is designed to constantly improve a company’s environmental performance.With offices across the Middle East, Losberger De Boer delivers a multitude of facilities associated with temporary and semi-permanent infrastructure and has an Arabic-speaking team handling a range of event and commercial projects in Saudi Arabia.



