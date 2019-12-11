Vegetable Puree Global Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Top Key Players and Forecast to 2025

Wise.Guy.

Vegetable puree is obtained by parboiling, grinding, and sieving of vegetables. These contain all the natural minerals and vitamins present in the vegetables used without the addition of any sugar. As a result, they are highly preferred by those who follow a healthy diet. The natural colors and flavors of the vegetables are retained as no additives are mixed in them. Normally, the vegetable puree is prepared from tomatoes, carrots, peas, pumpkins, beetroots, butternut squash, bell peppers, zucchini, and spinach.

The global vegetable puree market is expected to register a growth at the rate of 4.86% CAGR and shall touch a market value of USD 11851.1 million. This increase is because of the demand for healthier food items prepared from natural ingredients. Additionally, the world is seeing a greater tilt towards vegetarian and vegan food practices, which further calls for the spike in vegetable purees. Plant-based food and beverages are seeing a new revival, which is giving acceleration to this industry.

Segmentation

The report segments the vegetable puree market on the basis of the vegetable used to create the puree, which could be:

Carrots

Beets

Pumpkins

Peas

Butternut squash

Spinach

Other

Further, depending on where the vegetable puree is being used, the application-based segmentation could be:

Baby nutrition

Beverages

Others

Regional Analysis

For the purpose of this report, the vegetable puree industry was categorized into the following regions:

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Europe dominates the global vegetable puree market and will continue to do so for the forecast period. Countries like Germany, France, and Italy are keeping the region on the forefront. However, the usage of vegetable puree in baby food can be a defining factor that may boost the market in the Asia-Pacific region, which is experiencing a rapid increase in population.

Industry News

While tomatoes, pumpkin, and squash are one of the prominently pureed vegetables, a new emerging trend indicates that cauliflower could be the next big vegetable to join the club. The vegetable is widely used to make pizza crusts or to substitute rice. It features prominently in a number of comfort foods and is absolutely affordable. Hence, key market players are eyeing at this new ‘it’ vegetable that could be a game-changer.



Table Of Content:

1 Market Overview

2 Global Market Competition by Manufacturers

3 Global Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2013-2018)

4 Global Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region (2013-2018)

5 Global Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

6 Global Market Analysis by Application

7 Global Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis

8 Manufacturing Cost Analysis

9 Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

10 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

11 Market Effect Factors Analysis

12 Global Market Forecast (2018-2025)

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

