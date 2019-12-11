Synthetic Glycerin Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019 – 2025

Wise.Guy.

WiseGuyRerports.com Presents “﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿Global Synthetic Glycerin Market Insights, Forecast to 2025” New Document to its Studies Database

PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, December 11, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ --

Glycerin is a hygroscopic, viscous, slippery material that is an organic alcohol. It possesses a sweet taste and is widely used in the cosmetic, food, medicine and pharmaceutical, and wine industry.

Synthetic glycerin is prepared from the processing of the products obtained by the distillation of petroleum. On the fractional distillation of petroleum, the top fraction contains propylene. The mixing of chlorine and propylene results in the formation of trichloropropane, and this is followed by the hydrolyzation process. The resultant synthetic glycerin possesses 99.7% purity.

The global synthetic glycerin market shall witness growth due to its increasing demand in applications and cosmetics. However, the market may face a threat from oversupply and low profitability. It is projected that the industry may register a growth of 6.8% CAGR with an approximate valuation of USD 3.12 billion.

Key Players

Dow Chemical Company

KH Chemicals

P&G Chemicals

Solvay

Kuala Lumpur Kepong Berhad

Procter & Gamble Chemicals

Archer Daniel Midland

Kao Corporation

Kashima Chemical

Twin Rivers Technologies

Request Free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3603718-global-synthetic-glycerin-market-insights-forecast-to-2025

Segmentation

The breakdown of the synthetic glycerin market can be carried out in the following segments on the basis of the grade:

Technical grade synthetic glycerin: refined and purified synthetic glycerine that offers a minimum of 98% purity.

Pharmaceutical grade synthetic glycerin: refined and purified synthetic glycerine that offers a minimum of 99.7% purity.

Further, based on the field of application, the global synthetic grade glycerin market can also be divided into the following sectors:

Pharmaceuticals and healthcare

Food and beverages

Personal care and cosmetics

Automotive

Tobacco

Others

Regional Analysis

The regional segmentation on the basis of the geographical locations are as follows:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South America

The Asia-Pacific region is expected to give a major boost to the industry due to the increase in the disposable income of the population. Further, the market is also ripe for the expansion of cosmetics, oral, and personal care items.

Industry News

With the modern-day consumer turning to sustainable and eco-friendly alternatives, the market for synthetic glycerine is expected to grow further. Additionally, with growing awareness of the chemicals used in cosmetics and the animal testing carried out by major cosmetic brands, consumers are transitioning towards using natural or synthetic glycerin as cleansers, toners, moisturizers, and also as an ingredient in soaps and facial masks.



Make Enquiry Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/3603718-global-synthetic-glycerin-market-insights-forecast-to-2025

Table Of Content:

1 Market Overview

2 Global Market Competition by Manufacturers

3 Global Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2013-2018)

4 Global Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region (2013-2018)

5 Global Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

6 Global Market Analysis by Application

7 Global Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis

8 Manufacturing Cost Analysis

9 Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

10 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

11 Market Effect Factors Analysis

12 Global Market Forecast (2018-2025)

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

CONTACT US:





EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.