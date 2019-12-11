Issued by Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.

Synthetic Glycerin Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019 – 2025

Glycerin is a hygroscopic, viscous, slippery material that is an organic alcohol. It possesses a sweet taste and is widely used in the cosmetic, food, medicine and pharmaceutical, and wine industry.

Synthetic glycerin is prepared from the processing of the products obtained by the distillation of petroleum. On the fractional distillation of petroleum, the top fraction contains propylene. The mixing of chlorine and propylene results in the formation of trichloropropane, and this is followed by the hydrolyzation process. The resultant synthetic glycerin possesses 99.7% purity.

The global synthetic glycerin market shall witness growth due to its increasing demand in applications and cosmetics. However, the market may face a threat from oversupply and low profitability. It is projected that the industry may register a growth of 6.8% CAGR with an approximate valuation of USD 3.12 billion.

Key Players

Dow Chemical Company
KH Chemicals
P&G Chemicals
Solvay
Kuala Lumpur Kepong Berhad
Procter & Gamble Chemicals
Archer Daniel Midland
Kao Corporation
Kashima Chemical
Twin Rivers Technologies

Segmentation

The breakdown of the synthetic glycerin market can be carried out in the following segments on the basis of the grade:

Technical grade synthetic glycerin: refined and purified synthetic glycerine that offers a minimum of 98% purity.
Pharmaceutical grade synthetic glycerin: refined and purified synthetic glycerine that offers a minimum of 99.7% purity.
Further, based on the field of application, the global synthetic grade glycerin market can also be divided into the following sectors:

Pharmaceuticals and healthcare
Food and beverages
Personal care and cosmetics
Automotive
Tobacco
Others
Regional Analysis

The regional segmentation on the basis of the geographical locations are as follows:

North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
Middle East & Africa
South America
The Asia-Pacific region is expected to give a major boost to the industry due to the increase in the disposable income of the population. Further, the market is also ripe for the expansion of cosmetics, oral, and personal care items.

Industry News

With the modern-day consumer turning to sustainable and eco-friendly alternatives, the market for synthetic glycerine is expected to grow further. Additionally, with growing awareness of the chemicals used in cosmetics and the animal testing carried out by major cosmetic brands, consumers are transitioning towards using natural or synthetic glycerin as cleansers, toners, moisturizers, and also as an ingredient in soaps and facial masks.


Table Of Content:

1 Market Overview

2 Global Market Competition by Manufacturers

3 Global Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2013-2018)

4 Global Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region (2013-2018)

5 Global Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

6 Global Market Analysis by Application

7 Global Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis

8 Manufacturing Cost Analysis

9 Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

10 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

11 Market Effect Factors Analysis

12 Global Market Forecast (2018-2025)

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

