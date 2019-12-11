Social Media Marketing Tools Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019 – 2024

Wise.Guy.

Traditional forms of advertising are witnessing a decrease in impact. However, this is accompanied by an exponential rise in the number of social media users. With the platforms opening up for advertisements, social media has emerged to become the most effective advertising medium. Social media marketing tools help companies manage their marketing strategies, gauge the impact of a campaign, and target the right set of audience. These tools emerged along with social media and the social media marketing tools industry is one of the most competitive ones at present.

Social media platforms such as Facebook and Instagram offer targeted marketing to businesses at a price. Many firms have increased their budget for social media marketing, and many others have entered the market anew. Any business that wants to utilise the power of advertising via social media needs to invest in social media marketing tools to run a successful campaign. Whatsapp Business API has been a game-changer in this front. It has enabled more businesses to enter social media and market their business with ease.

The introduction of Whatsapp Business API has also spurred innovations in the social media marketing tools front. Social media marketing tools are available with a wide range of pricing. Businesses can easily find one that fits their budget and satisfies their needs. The report presents the outlook of the global market for social media marketing tools. It covers the trends, challenges, and driving forces of the market too.

Key Players

Monday

HubSpot

Bitrix

AgencyAnalytics

Agile CRM

Zoho Social

Hootsuite Media

Buffer

SEMrush

SocialPilot

Missinglettr

Animatron

Facebook Apps and Tabs

Loomly

Post Planner

Later

Preferred Market Solutions

Statusbrew

Segmentation

The global market is bifurcated into various segments to provide a thorough understanding of the present conditions. The bifurcation is based on manufacturers, types, and application of the social media marketing tools.

The tools can either be web-based or cloud-based. The needs of large businesses differ from those of SMEs. There are social media marketing tools that specifically cater to each.

Regional Overview

The global market is also segmented into various regions. The regional analysis can be used by companies that want to expand their reach into new territories. The regions under consideration are North America, South America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle-East and Africa.

North America dominates the market with the highest market share. However, Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing market. Any company that wants to expand its customer base must consider investing in the Asia Pacific region. The increasing penetration of social media is the main driving force in the social media marketing tools industry.

Industry News

The market is a very competitive field with constant innovations. New tools are launched on an almost daily basis. Many smaller companies are being absorbed by the major developers, especially in the Asia Pacific market.

Table Of Content:

1 Market Overview

2 Manufacturers Profiles

3 Global Market Competition, by Players

4 Global Market Size by Regions

5 North America Revenue by Countries

6 Europe Revenue by Countries

7 Asia-Pacific Revenue by Countries

8 South America Revenue by Countries

9 Middle East and Africa Revenue by Countries

10 Global Market Segment by Type

11 Global Market Segment by Application

12 Global Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

