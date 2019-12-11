Weight Loss and Obesity Management Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast – 2024

Wise.Guy.

Global Weight Loss and Obesity Management Market 2019 by Company, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024

The number of individuals who are overweight or obese has increased steeply. The increase is accompanied by a rise in lifestyle-related diseases as well. Busy schedules, sedentary lifestyles, and the prevalence of fast food make it difficult to lose weight. Weight loss and obesity management products were introduced to cater to the rising demand for products that can aid in weight loss. The term weight loss and obesity management covers a broad range of products, including drugs, supplements, equipment, and devices that can help a person in their pursuit to lose weight.

Obesity is a global epidemic. It is impacted all regions, and the growing waistline is a global concern. Weight loss and obesity management products make it easier for consumers to lose weight. Each product works differently. While some suppress hunger, some others increase the metabolism, and some others burn the fat. These products have gained widespread acceptance. The revenue from weight loss and obesity management products is increasing steeply.

Advancement in technology has enabled the creation of devices that trigger the nerves related to hunger and tricks the brain into thinking that the stomach is not yet empty. There has also been an increase in weight loss and obesity management drugs. Many of these drugs are made from ingredients that are found in nature. Some of them are hormone pills. With time, packaging, and marketing, these ingredients in the form of pills have become easier. Since their introduction, the drugs have come under the scrutiny of food monitoring agencies such as the FDA. The drugs in the market today are tested and established to be safe for consumption.

Key Players

Novo Nordisk

GlaxoSmithKline

Roche

Allergan

Johnson & Johnson

Medtronic

Vivus Inc

Eisai

Nalpropion Pharmaceuticals

ReShape Lifesciences

Obalon Therapeutics

Allurion Technologies

Beijing Noble Laser Technology

Segmentation

The professional report studies the global market for weight loss and obesity management products. To do so effectively, it divides the market into various segments.

The survey segments the weight loss and obesity management products on the basis of their type as devices and drugs. The market share of each is revealed in the report. The products can also be differentiated as per the target gender as men and women.

Regional Overview

The global market is segmented geographically into North America, South America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle-East and Africa. Obesity is most prevalent in North America, and so, it is the largest as well as the fastest-growing market for weight loss and obesity management products.

However, the Asia Pacific is catching up to North America. There has been a significant increase in the cases of obesity in this region. The income and awareness among the population of the Asia Pacific are also on the rise. All these factors are turning it into the most promising market for weight loss and obesity management products.

Industry News

The scrutiny on the drugs for weight loss and obesity management is increasing, leading to manufacturers focusing on producing safer drugs that have fewer side effects. On the device front, the focus is on creating more effective devices as well as those that are portable.

Table Of Content:

1 Market Overview

2 Manufacturers Profiles

3 Global Market Competition, by Players

4 Global Market Size by Regions

5 North America Revenue by Countries

6 Europe Revenue by Countries

7 Asia-Pacific Revenue by Countries

8 South America Revenue by Countries

9 Middle East and Africa Revenue by Countries

10 Global Market Segment by Type

11 Global Market Segment by Application

12 Global Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

