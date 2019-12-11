Ambassador of Belarus Sergei Terentiev met with the Chairman of the Belarus-Egypt Friendship Group in the Parliament of Egypt

On December 10, 2019, the Ambassador of Belarus to Egypt Mr. Sergei Terentiev met with the Chairman of the Belarus-Egypt Friendship Group in the House of Representatives of Egypt Mr. Ahmed Samir Saleh.

During the meeting, the parties discussed the issues of further development of inter-parliamentary cooperation between the two countries, including through the Belarus-Egypt Friendship Group. The promising areas of cooperation were defined industrial cooperation, agriculture, information and communication technologies, education and healthcare.

The parties also discussed the schedule of upcoming bilateral contacts, in particular, an agreement was reached to renew the invitation of the Egyptian Side to the leadership of the National Assembly of the Republic of Belarus of the seventh convocation to visit the Arab Republic of Egypt in 2020.



